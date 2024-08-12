Tamrin Space / Cando Archineering Group

+ 32

Design Team: Maryam Javadian, Aila Sheidaey, Tina Taghizadeh

Technical Team: Behrad Kashani Madani, Ali Shayganfar, Davood Shafiei

Principal Constructor: Behrad Kashani Madani

Construction Team: Ali Shayganfar, Davood Shafiei

Structural Engineer: Reza Mehmandoost

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. The project's client had a clear and defined vision of the desired space even before selecting the project building. They described this space as follows: "Tamrin Space' is the dream of having an independent house for a group of music and theater artists. It’s about enjoying working together and engaging in artistic activities in a space meticulously designed and prepared for such experiences."

With this background, through collaboration and brainstorming between the client and the architect, the ideal location was selected and purchased by the client. The chosen building is a two-story house with over 80 years of history and a floor area of 520 square meters, located in the heart of Tehran’s cultural district. It is an original but aged building that was in very poor condition.

The architecture of the "Tamrin Space" encompasses everything that embodies value and authenticity, acknowledging that nothing lasts forever and nothing is ever complete. The design seeks to create an environment where the details are precise and hidden, appreciating the subtle beauty that exists in the simplicity and authenticity of the elements.

The final plan was developed by considering access, views, and vistas, as well as spaces for pauses and divisions, accessibility for disabled individuals, ventilation, and natural light. The ground floor includes an entrance pause area, a café, a library, and public restrooms. The first floor consists of an entrance, a practice room, an administrative section, a management office, and service areas. The second floor features a residential unit with an entrance hall, a living and dining area, a bedroom, a balcony, and service areas.

One of the most significant changes made to the building was the introduction of natural light into the center of the structure through a skylight on the roof and the creation of a full-height void from the roof to the ground floor. This void, featuring a glass floor on the second level and open with a glass railing on the first level, directs light to the garden situated beneath the void. In the design of new volumes and elements, such as the central garden on the ground floor, the layout of the café tiles, and the restrooms, inspiration was drawn from the existing shapes and elements of the building. The volumes that form the café counters, reception counters, and library were all made from plaster, designed to appear as if they emerged from the walls themselves. A meticulous and restrained use of materials in various sections, along with efforts to restore and repair the existing elements of the building, aimed to preserve its authenticity and identity. Even in areas where imperfections were left intentionally untouched, the building's original character was maintained.

The outcome of this project is a dynamic and multifunctional space that aligns perfectly with the activities taking place within it. On the other hand, a valuable house in one of Tehran's cultural neighborhoods has been properly restored and renovated, enabling it to continue its life for many more years.