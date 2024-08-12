Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects

Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects

Save

Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeJan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsJan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairJan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeJan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jan Juc, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. The site for the Jan Juc House is set within a coastal suburban context; the sloping terrain gives way to distant views over Jan Juc toward the coastal scrub that lines the back of the cliffs and wraps around to oblique glimpses of the ocean.

Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Image 16 of 16
Elevations
Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Tom Ross

The site was previously occupied by a simple, lightweight cement sheet house that typified the original dwellings in the area, and so the traditional Australian beach house became a reference for this project through its scale, structural clarity, unassuming materiality, and character. 

Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Tom Ross

The clients required a house more suitable for permanent occupation during their retirement years, and so the new house was envisaged as a quiet retreat, warm in winter and cool in summer, that would function well for a couple on the upper level or comfortably expand to house multiple guests with privacy on the lower level.    

Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Image 14 of 16
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Interior Photography
© Tom Ross

An elevated double height entry deck sets up a generous and uncomplicated approach, whilst introducing the simple timber and concrete block material pallet and ensuring privacy to internal spaces.  Upon entry a circulation stair opens to a raking volume, with an elongated kitchen bordering the rear with living, dining and main bedrooms accommodated on the upper level.  The lower level contains a contrasting sense of privacy through a flexible multipurpose office/retreat and guest bedroom areas. 

Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Image 7 of 16
© Tom Ross

A lightweight roof elevates north to allow sunlight deep into the living space while maintaining wide projected views south over the adjacent houses to glimpses of the ocean.  The planning for the house provides a refined address to the streetscape, yet creates a sense of depth and privacy through the careful elevation and projected front deck. 

Save this picture!
Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tom Ross

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Eldridge Anderson Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Jan Juc House / Eldridge Anderson Architects" 12 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019914/jan-juc-house-eldridge-anderson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags