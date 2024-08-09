Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Perth Museum / Mecanoo

Perth Museum / Mecanoo

Save

Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, ColumnPerth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, BeamPerth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Arcade, BeamPerth Museum / Mecanoo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, ColumnPerth Museum / Mecanoo - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum, Renovation
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Mecanoo
  • Client: Perth & Kinross Council
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© Greg Holmes Photography

Text description provided by the architects. In the ever-evolving landscape of architectural restoration, Mecanoo continues to carve its name with transformative projects that honour history while embracing modernity. Following in the footsteps of our acclaimed renovation of the New York Public Library, Mecanoo undertook the challenging task of revitalizing Perth's former City Hall—a structure that epitomizes the grandeur of the Edwardian Period, dating back to its inauguration in 1914. 

Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Column
© Greg Holmes Photography

Perth's former City Hall, with its classical façade and storied past, presented both a challenge and an opportunity. Like skilled artisans, we approached the project with the precision of a surgeon, recognizing the delicate balance between preservation and innovation. Our journey began in 2017 as we ventured through Perth's scenic landscapes, immersing ourselves in the city's rich heritage.

Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Arcade, Beam
© Greg Holmes Photography
Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Greg Holmes Photography

Upon setting foot in the dilapidated City Hall, once a vibrant concert venue, we were struck by its faded grandeur and potential for revival. Our exploration extended beyond its walls, delving into the hidden vennels—narrow alleys—that weave through Perth's urban fabric, revealing the city's untold stories.

Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Greg Holmes Photography

Central to our concept was the introduction of a Vennel—a symbolic passage cutting through the heart of the building, connecting the Main Hall and the Lesser Hall. This architectural intervention, marked by imposing bronze doors crafted in Black Isle, pays homage to Scotland's craftsmanship and history.

Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Greg Holmes Photography
Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Arcade
© Greg Holmes Photography

The transformation of the former Lesser Hall into a dynamic communal space, complete with a café and event venue, stands as a testament to our commitment to functionality and inclusivity, serving not only visitors but also local inhabitants. By lowering the windows to the floor level, we invite natural light and panoramic views of St. John's Kirk into the once-introverted space, thereby transforming it into a vibrant hub for community engagement.

Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Greg Holmes Photography

At the heart of the museum lies the Main Hall—a sanctuary for Scotland's historical treasures, including the revered Stone of Destiny. Inspired by this iconic artifact, Mecanoo crafted a bespoke oak box, elevating it to a prominent position within the hall. Surrounding it, a meticulously detailed balcony showcases Scotland's national history, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the past.

Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Image 16 of 17
Before renovation. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Mecanoo's philosophy of People, Place, Purpose, and Poetry resonates throughout the project. Designed with the people of Scotland in mind, inspired by Perth’s urban fabric, Mecanoo’s museum stands as a timeless ode to accessibility and cultural enrichment. As visitors step into the space, they are greeted by the poetic interplay of history and modernity.

Save this picture!
Perth Museum / Mecanoo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Greg Holmes Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mecanoo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Perth Museum / Mecanoo" 09 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019896/perth-museum-mecanoo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags