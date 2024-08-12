Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior PhotographyColien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior Photography, Handrail, BeamColien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior Photography, ChairColien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, FacadeColien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - More Images+ 47

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Barcelona, Spain
  • Local Architects: Aresta, a+u, SLP (Manel Somoza - Manel González, arquitectos)
  • Engineering: GOP, Gabinete de Obras e Projectos Lda
  • Structural Engineer: Jorge Nunes da Silva
  • Electrical Engineering: Alexandre Martins
  • Hydraulic Engineering: Raquel Fernandes
  • HVAC: Raul Bessa
  • Construction: Construccions Arcadi Pla SA
  • Colaborador: Álvaro Fonseca
  • Project Year: 2011 – 2015
  • Construction Year: 2016 - 2023
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Cardigo

Text description provided by the architects. The slope related to the access street and the willingness to act just on the essentials, regarding the topography and site vegetation, guided the program organization of Colien House into a compact volume that staged descends the terrain slope.

Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 6 of 52
© Pedro Cardigo
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Cardigo

The project provides the garage and access plan on the street level, deploying three united levels through three lower plans in articulation by a vertical communication box (stairs and elevator): the -1 plan with kitchen, living and dining room, -2 plan with bedrooms and the -3 plan with the study room, bathroom/toilet and laundry room, at the same level as it is presents the swimming pool with a visual water strip.

Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 9 of 52
© Pedro Cardigo
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 10 of 52
© Pedro Cardigo
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 49 of 52
Sketch
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Cardigo

A concrete plan that covers the garden exit all the distance since the kitchen sets the relation with the street – a platform that allows the access of individuals and cars and releases the garden from possible winding and steep ramps while respecting the existing vegetation.

Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior Photography
© Pedro Cardigo
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Cardigo
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 43 of 52
Plan
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior Photography, Chair
© Pedro Cardigo

Each house level offers a terrace that amplifies the interior space while relishing the landscape's natural beauty and the 180º view from East to West.

Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Pedro Cardigo
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 44 of 52
Section
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 32 of 52
© Pedro Cardigo
Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Pedro Cardigo

Ultimately, architecture answers the intention of disrupting the surroundings the minimum possible and of enjoying the landscape without construction changes. The forceful, emphatic and precise volume sets itself like the plot while counterpointing with exposed concrete.

Colien House / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior Photography
© Pedro Cardigo

Project gallery

Built Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
