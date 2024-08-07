Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Kameda House / Shioji Office

Kameda House / Shioji Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Door, Facade

Houses
Wakayama, Japan
  Architects: Shioji Office
  Area:  100
  Year:  2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Yosuke Ohtake
  Lead Architects: Shioji Office
  Design Team: Yusuke Shioji
  City: Wakayama
  Country: Japan
Kameda House / Shioji Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Door, Facade
© Yosuke Ohtake

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation project of a 40-year-old detached house. The house used to be the client's parents' house, which was taken over by the client's family several years ago. Before being taken over, the house had been rented for a period of time, and the interior had been updated through several remodeling projects, so it no longer looked as if 40 years had passed.

Kameda House / Shioji Office - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yosuke Ohtake
Kameda House / Shioji Office - Image 15 of 15
Plan
Kameda House / Shioji Office - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Yosuke Ohtake
Kameda House / Shioji Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yosuke Ohtake

However, the Japanese-style room was used as a living room, and it seemed to be the center of the house. We left the Japanese-style room and began demolition. The exposed frame was painted white, the partitions were made of glass, and the floor was made of hard, inorganic earthen flooring.

Kameda House / Shioji Office - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows
© Yosuke Ohtake
Kameda House / Shioji Office - Interior Photography
© Yosuke Ohtake

In contrast to this, the Japanese-style room, with its plastered walls, pillars, and soft tatami mats, gives a sense of coziness. Although this room is not a typical living room, it is a place where one can place a kotatsu (table over a kotatsu) or lie down, just like an old-fashioned living room, and where we hoped the family would gather.

Kameda House / Shioji Office - Image 4 of 15
© Yosuke Ohtake

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
"Kameda House / Shioji Office" 07 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

