The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD

Structural & Civil Engineers: A19 Consulting Engineers

Quantity Surveyors: MM PAQS

Main Contractors: Phase 3 Developments

Landscaping: Keith Kirsten Horticulture International

City: Paarl

Country: South Africa

Text description provided by the architects. Reserve 01, nestled within the prestigious Val De Vie Estate in Paarl, Western Cape, is a testament to architectural innovation and ecological sensitivity. Situated at ERF 1446 in the Reserve, this home is ideally positioned to offer panoramic views of the neighboring Fynbos reserve, providing an unobstructed and serene backdrop that elevates the residential experience. This setting not only guarantees privacy and exclusivity but also allows for a profound connection with the captivating South African landscape, harnessing natural light and local flora in its architectural design.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the Cape Winelands district and the luxury lifestyle offered by Val De Vie Estate, the project was conceived with the ambition to merge modern architectural principles with the traditional Wineland design ethos. The challenge was to respect and subtly push the estate’s stringent architectural guidelines to create a space that was both innovative and in harmony with its environment. The design process encountered initial setbacks, particularly in balancing these innovative aspirations with the estate’s established aesthetic norms. However, these were overcome by adopting a collaborative approach with estate planners and integrating feedback into a refined architectural language that enhances the site’s unique characteristics.

The construction of Reserve 01 utilized a palette of locally sourced and sustainable materials, including Malmesbury shale, off-shutter concrete, natural timber, glass, brick, exposed aggregate, and steel. These materials were chosen not only for their durability and aesthetic appeal but also for their environmental credentials. The spatial configuration of the home centers around a double-volume living area with a striking glass skylight that runs the full length of the wing, enhancing spatial perception and promoting an airy, open environment. This area, combined with the strategically placed clerestory windows and skylights, maximizes natural lighting and facilitates passive cooling, significantly reducing the home's energy reliance.

Central to the home’s layout is the kitchen, designed as the core of all social spaces to ensure effortless entertainment flow. The living areas are adaptable, crafted to withstand southeastern winds yet capable of opening to merge seamlessly with the outdoor environment, catering to the region’s diverse weather conditions. Privacy is ingeniously woven into the design, with strategic screen walls and limited eastward openings that create intimate spaces bathed in northern light.

One of the project’s unique features is the entertainment wing's south side, which presents a distinctive glazed façade designed to draw in light while maintaining privacy and reducing visual impact, complemented by a deep external shading roof.

Reserve 01's design not only reflects a meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to sustainable living but also embodies our dedication to delivering bespoke, forward-thinking architectural solutions. This project serves as a clear reflection of our client's vision and our innovative approach to pushing the boundaries of traditional architecture within the context of Val De Vie Estate’s luxurious setting.