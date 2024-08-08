Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD

The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 2 of 20The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 3 of 20The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Interior Photography, Table, ChairThe Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 5 of 20The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Paarl, South Africa
  • Architects: Studio BHD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  735
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paris Brummer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Lumion
  • Lead Architects: Bryce Henderson, Rholand Richards
  • Structural & Civil Engineers: A19 Consulting Engineers
  • Quantity Surveyors: MM PAQS
  • Main Contractors: Phase 3 Developments
  • Landscaping: Keith Kirsten Horticulture International
  • City: Paarl
  • Country: South Africa
The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 2 of 20
© Paris Brummer

Text description provided by the architects. Reserve 01, nestled within the prestigious Val De Vie Estate in Paarl, Western Cape, is a testament to architectural innovation and ecological sensitivity. Situated at ERF 1446 in the Reserve, this home is ideally positioned to offer panoramic views of the neighboring Fynbos reserve, providing an unobstructed and serene backdrop that elevates the residential experience. This setting not only guarantees privacy and exclusivity but also allows for a profound connection with the captivating South African landscape, harnessing natural light and local flora in its architectural design.

The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Paris Brummer
The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 19 of 20
Plan
The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 3 of 20
© Paris Brummer

Inspired by the natural beauty of the Cape Winelands district and the luxury lifestyle offered by Val De Vie Estate, the project was conceived with the ambition to merge modern architectural principles with the traditional Wineland design ethos. The challenge was to respect and subtly push the estate’s stringent architectural guidelines to create a space that was both innovative and in harmony with its environment. The design process encountered initial setbacks, particularly in balancing these innovative aspirations with the estate’s established aesthetic norms. However, these were overcome by adopting a collaborative approach with estate planners and integrating feedback into a refined architectural language that enhances the site’s unique characteristics.

The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Paris Brummer
The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Paris Brummer

The construction of Reserve 01 utilized a palette of locally sourced and sustainable materials, including Malmesbury shale, off-shutter concrete, natural timber, glass, brick, exposed aggregate, and steel. These materials were chosen not only for their durability and aesthetic appeal but also for their environmental credentials. The spatial configuration of the home centers around a double-volume living area with a striking glass skylight that runs the full length of the wing, enhancing spatial perception and promoting an airy, open environment. This area, combined with the strategically placed clerestory windows and skylights, maximizes natural lighting and facilitates passive cooling, significantly reducing the home's energy reliance.

The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 12 of 20
© Paris Brummer
The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 20 of 20
Plan - Site
The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Interior Photography
© Paris Brummer

Central to the home’s layout is the kitchen, designed as the core of all social spaces to ensure effortless entertainment flow. The living areas are adaptable, crafted to withstand southeastern winds yet capable of opening to merge seamlessly with the outdoor environment, catering to the region’s diverse weather conditions. Privacy is ingeniously woven into the design, with strategic screen walls and limited eastward openings that create intimate spaces bathed in northern light.

The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 5 of 20
© Paris Brummer

One of the project’s unique features is the entertainment wing's south side, which presents a distinctive glazed façade designed to draw in light while maintaining privacy and reducing visual impact, complemented by a deep external shading roof.

The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Image 6 of 20
© Paris Brummer

Reserve 01's design not only reflects a meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to sustainable living but also embodies our dedication to delivering bespoke, forward-thinking architectural solutions. This project serves as a clear reflection of our client's vision and our innovative approach to pushing the boundaries of traditional architecture within the context of Val De Vie Estate’s luxurious setting.

The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Paris Brummer

Studio BHD
Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Africa
Cite: "The Reserve 01 House / Studio BHD" 08 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags