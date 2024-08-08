Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN

RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography, WindowsRHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch, ArcadeRHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Image 4 of 20RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography, StairsRHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Temporary Installations
Montpellier, France
  • Design Team: Simay Cag, Bilge Kobak, Peker Ayan
  • City: Montpellier
  • Country: France
Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© photoarchitecture.com

Text description provided by the architects. RHUBARB: A Spectator-Driven Symphony of Sustainable Architecture, inspired by the Olympics and "Rhythm" | FAV 2024 Public Prize Winner. In line with the spirit of the Festival des Architectures Vives, RHUBARB transcends traditional boundaries by merging architecture, sports, and environmental consciousness. This dynamic installation celebrates the vital role of spectators, transforming their movements into an immersive audio-visual experience.

Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch
© photoarchitecture.com
Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Image 19 of 20
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Image 10 of 20
© photoarchitecture.com

Built in the courtyard of the 18th-century historical monument, Hôtel d'Aurès, in Montpellier, RHUBARB highlights the transformative potential of sustainable and interactive design. Embracing the festival's ethos of revitalizing dormant spaces and stimulating collective imagination, RHUBARB presents an adaptive, interactive creation that deeply engages its audience. Designed as a symbol of the importance of the presence of the audience to make art meaningful, Rhubarb received heartwarming interest from all age groups, making it the winner of the Public Prize, with an exceptional number of votes.

Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography
© Diego Albo Martínez
Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Image 4 of 20
© photoarchitecture.com

Inspired by the rhythm and evolution of the Olympics, where the audience remains a constant amidst changing sports, teams, and themes since ancient times, RHUBARB celebrates the active role of spectators. It underscores this idea by reversing the traditional role of the art and the audience: upon entering the pavilion, visitors become the art, while the pavilion itself acts as a spectator, mirroring and reflecting their movements in the courtyard. The installation's name, "Rhubarb," refers to the ambient background noise on a film set that completes the scene, mirroring the subtle yet vital nature of the audience's collective voice.

Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Diego Albo Martínez
Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Image 20 of 20
Section
Section
Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Diego Albo Martínez

Incorporating elements of sound sculpture, RHUBARB transforms the viewer's movements into a symphony of audio experiences, creating an immersive encounter with art. This interactive installation comes alive with the audience's energy, converting their actions into a kinetic art piece with captivating sound and light displays. Interaction can be as simple as pushing, touching, or grazing hands over the pieces, creating wind, and more. Participants are encouraged to step inside the artwork, becoming the center through its curved form. The temporary installation consists of 1,000 pieces, varying in size and color. The diverse color palette references the hues found in Montpellier and the courtyard, symbolizing the richness of human diversity and inclusivity. Each piece is 3D-printed using eco-friendly filaments.

Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Image 14 of 20
© Chris Jary

In the pursuit of environmental responsibility, Rhubarb explores sustainable production methods through three distinct types of 3D print materials: handcrafted PET filament, created from home waste PET bottles; industrial base filament Ultrafuse®️ rPET by BASF Forward AM, recycled from post-industrial PET waste; and a unique plant-based material by NOVINOV, made of miscanthus with biodegradable properties. These materials not only showcase the richness of the market but also exemplify different paths toward sustainable architecture.

Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography, Column
© Chris Jary
Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Image 15 of 20
© Chris Jary

This collaborative approach symbolizes a harmonious fusion of industrial innovation and artisanal craftsmanship for the same production method. RHUBARB exemplifies a commitment to sustainability and innovation, showcasing the potential of eco-conscious practices within the industry. Atelier DARN, founded by the architects Peker Ayan, Simay Cag and landscape architect Bilge Kobak, unites diverse global experiences to create innovative, sustainable architecture, winning numerous international awards through their collaborative expertise.

Save this picture!
RHUBARB Installation / Atelier DARN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Chris Jary

