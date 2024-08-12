Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. FEN House / VDV ARQ

FEN House / VDV ARQ

Save

FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 2 of 64FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 3 of 64FEN House / VDV ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamFEN House / VDV ARQ - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsFEN House / VDV ARQ - More Images+ 59

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Manuel Alberti, Argentina
  • Architects: VDV ARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architect: Victor Della Vecchia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Exterior Photography
© Federico Carioli

Text description provided by the architects. A viewpoint, a house. Located in a semi urbanized area the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires on an exempt and irregular plot, surrounded by lush vegetation, the project for the FEN house is conceived as an intermediary of the landscape.

Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 2 of 64
© Federico Carioli
Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 3 of 64
© Federico Carioli

It materializes in two superimposed and perpendicular planes. While the lower prism houses the social areas and the pool. In the center, with cross ventilation and open on both sides, the living room is developed; this social space has a full relationship with the surrounding garden and expands through a large continuous gallery. On the other hand, the upper plane gathers the bedrooms and other private spaces and is positioned perpendicularly, generating views to its own plot and a semi-covered space towards the rear.

Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 22 of 64
© Federico Carioli
Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 25 of 64
© Federico Carioli
Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 53 of 64
Axonometric

In addition, the lower plane, the pool functions as a water mirror that reflects the landscape and introduces it into the interior environment. At the meeting point between the upper and lower volumes, vertical circulation and a double-height void give scale to the space.

Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 32 of 64
© Federico Carioli
Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 37 of 64
© Federico Carioli

Simultaneously, the roof of the ground floor is used as a green expansion of the first level, returning to the ground what has been taken and generating a new landscape, a new elevated ground, making the entire project dimension as an expansion and viewpoint that interacts with new vegetation.

Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Interior Photography
© Federico Carioli
Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 40 of 64
© Federico Carioli
Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 58 of 64
Planta baja
Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Federico Carioli

Materially, the house is resolved in polished concrete and exposed wood for the planes and the structural system, generating a unification of spaces and enhancing the horizontality of the lot. A system of hardwood shutters allows controlling views to the front and opens inward to the lot. These shutters are developed as a filter of folding panels to control open and glazed spaces that interact with the exterior, controlling privacy, light, and shadows.

Save this picture!
FEN House / VDV ARQ - Image 36 of 64
© Federico Carioli

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
VDV ARQ
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "FEN House / VDV ARQ" [Casa FEN / VDV ARQ] 12 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019835/fen-house-vdv-arq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags