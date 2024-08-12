FEN House / VDV ARQ

+ 59

Houses • Manuel Alberti, Argentina Architects: VDV ARQ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Lead Architect: Victor Della Vecchia

Collaborators: Maximiliano Mazzitelli, Carola Luna

Landscape: Bioma, Carolina Corgnalia

City: Manuel Alberti

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. A viewpoint, a house. Located in a semi urbanized area the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires on an exempt and irregular plot, surrounded by lush vegetation, the project for the FEN house is conceived as an intermediary of the landscape.

It materializes in two superimposed and perpendicular planes. While the lower prism houses the social areas and the pool. In the center, with cross ventilation and open on both sides, the living room is developed; this social space has a full relationship with the surrounding garden and expands through a large continuous gallery. On the other hand, the upper plane gathers the bedrooms and other private spaces and is positioned perpendicularly, generating views to its own plot and a semi-covered space towards the rear.

In addition, the lower plane, the pool functions as a water mirror that reflects the landscape and introduces it into the interior environment. At the meeting point between the upper and lower volumes, vertical circulation and a double-height void give scale to the space.

Simultaneously, the roof of the ground floor is used as a green expansion of the first level, returning to the ground what has been taken and generating a new landscape, a new elevated ground, making the entire project dimension as an expansion and viewpoint that interacts with new vegetation.

Materially, the house is resolved in polished concrete and exposed wood for the planes and the structural system, generating a unification of spaces and enhancing the horizontality of the lot. A system of hardwood shutters allows controlling views to the front and opens inward to the lot. These shutters are developed as a filter of folding panels to control open and glazed spaces that interact with the exterior, controlling privacy, light, and shadows.