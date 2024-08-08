Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Guabo House / Ese Colectivo

Guabo House / Ese Colectivo

Save

Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Exterior Photography, FacadeGuabo House / Ese Colectivo - Image 3 of 24Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Wood, Beam, ChairGuabo House / Ese Colectivo - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairGuabo House / Ese Colectivo - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Yaruquí, Ecuador
  • Architects: Ese Colectivo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  87
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Punto Dos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Adobe, Ecuaplastic, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Ese Colectivo
  • Collaborators: Fátima Nacevilla
  • City: Yaruquí
  • Country: Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Exterior Photography
© Punto Dos

Text description provided by the architects. The Guabo House is a rehabilitation and expansion project of a former social housing dwelling located in Yaruquí, to the east of Quito. The original house consisted of two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a social area within just 25m2. The project extends the house to accommodate a more comfortable social area that reinforces the relationship with the garden and makes the most of the existing structure. The new project was conceived as a home for a family of three people.

Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Punto Dos

The expansion maintains the width of the original dwelling and extends towards the garden; it also maintains the slope of the existing roof and tries not to disturb the vegetation of the garden. In the new social space, a minimal internal courtyard is proposed to preserve an existing guabo tree, serving to separate and distribute between the private zone (original dwelling) and the social zone (expansion). The construction is designed with a eucalyptus wood structure enclosed with bahareque walls, the substructure defines openings, windows, and entrances. 

Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Punto Dos
Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Punto Dos
Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Image 22 of 24
Plan - Ground floor

The new roof makes a slight offset to allow light to enter. This offset also creates another structural axis that organizes the kitchen and divides the internal courtyard from the study. The new roof is resolved with a lightweight sandwich system to reduce stress on the eucalyptus structure and extends towards the garden, forming a front porch. This space is laterally framed by bracing pieces of the structure, to the front by a wide screen that offers a view of the garden and the views of Quito along the slopes of Pichincha.

Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Image 3 of 24
© Punto Dos
Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Image 12 of 24
© Punto Dos

Within the existing structure, the layout is reorganized to provide comfort and spaciousness to the private areas. The single existing bathroom was transformed into two complete bathrooms for the new project. Most of the perimeter walls, roof, and subfloor are retained. The result of the project is an elongated volume where the original construction is clearly distinguished from the expansion.

Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Punto Dos
Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Punto Dos

The original space, dominated by white and enclosed areas, contrasts with the reddish-brown social area. Earth walls, the eucalyptus structure, and wooden finishes create a warm, lofty, and spacious environment. Given the project's orientation, during sunset, the sun passes almost horizontally through the wide screen, reaching the guabo tree and casting shadows of its branches onto the backdrop of the internal courtyard.

Save this picture!
Guabo House / Ese Colectivo - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Punto Dos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ese Colectivo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Guabo House / Ese Colectivo" [Casa Guabo / Ese Colectivo] 08 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019824/guabo-house-ese-colectivo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags