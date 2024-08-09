Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Taiwan
  5. House LU / KC Design Studio

House LU / KC Design Studio

Save

House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, TableHouse LU / KC Design Studio - Image 3 of 22House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living RoomHouse LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHouse LU / KC Design Studio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Hsinchu, Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Compared to an ordinary apartment, the space plan of a townhouse has to take more aspects into consideration. Besides the functions and flow planning of each floor, privacy and safety are also important. The main purpose of the design is to make full use of the space and make the most appropriate space plan according to the residents’ preferences and living habits.

Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Image 3 of 22
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Image 21 of 22
Plan - Basement 01 and 1st Floor
Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

As the major flow of the house, the staircase and elevator serve as the soul to connect the overall space through its location and style. First, the vertical flow is established in the middle of the house. From the floor, the stacked steps connecting the cantilevered stairs are extended to the elevation. Each step, stacked up like building blocks, infuses different layers into the space. The original enclosed stair wall is removed to introduce light indoors through large glass and stair gaps and create different effects of light and shadow.

Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

A large empty area on the first floor is reserved for great flexibility. In the background of a large area of light-colored mineral paint, the sofa in the highly-saturated color is placed, and the owner’s collections and potted plants embellish the space and showcase personal style. Different materials are combined to decorate details and set the tone of the atmosphere.

Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

Considering the owner’s preference for wine tasting and gathering with family and friends, the entertainment room is placed in the basement, where natural light is introduced through the atrium to solve the problem of insufficient light. The elevated couch area allows the guests to sit freely on the steps and move and talk more freely without limitation.

Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Image 22 of 22
Plan - 2nd and 3rd Floor

The private area is inspired from the owner’s experience of staying at hotels. The functions and facilities of a hotel are integrated in daily life to redefine a home space. Various functions are combined with the bedroom on the same floor so that each function can be used independently.

Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

As for the style, warm wood and light-colored mineral paint are embellished with some metal, iron parts, and marble, with some pleasant colors used at the same time. The combination of different colors further enriches the space.

Save this picture!
House LU / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hsinchu, Taiwan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KC Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "House LU / KC Design Studio" 09 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019794/house-lu-kc-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags