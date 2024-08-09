House LU / KC Design Studio

+ 17

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Compared to an ordinary apartment, the space plan of a townhouse has to take more aspects into consideration. Besides the functions and flow planning of each floor, privacy and safety are also important. The main purpose of the design is to make full use of the space and make the most appropriate space plan according to the residents’ preferences and living habits.

As the major flow of the house, the staircase and elevator serve as the soul to connect the overall space through its location and style. First, the vertical flow is established in the middle of the house. From the floor, the stacked steps connecting the cantilevered stairs are extended to the elevation. Each step, stacked up like building blocks, infuses different layers into the space. The original enclosed stair wall is removed to introduce light indoors through large glass and stair gaps and create different effects of light and shadow.

A large empty area on the first floor is reserved for great flexibility. In the background of a large area of light-colored mineral paint, the sofa in the highly-saturated color is placed, and the owner’s collections and potted plants embellish the space and showcase personal style. Different materials are combined to decorate details and set the tone of the atmosphere.

Considering the owner’s preference for wine tasting and gathering with family and friends, the entertainment room is placed in the basement, where natural light is introduced through the atrium to solve the problem of insufficient light. The elevated couch area allows the guests to sit freely on the steps and move and talk more freely without limitation.

The private area is inspired from the owner’s experience of staying at hotels. The functions and facilities of a hotel are integrated in daily life to redefine a home space. Various functions are combined with the bedroom on the same floor so that each function can be used independently.

As for the style, warm wood and light-colored mineral paint are embellished with some metal, iron parts, and marble, with some pleasant colors used at the same time. The combination of different colors further enriches the space.