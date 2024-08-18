SM House / ta plan design

+ 23

Project Team: ta plan design

City: Morbegno

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the renovation and expansion of a residential building. The existing portion consists of a building with stone walls, inserted in a once rural and now more densely urbanized context. The building is located near a historic street which represents one of the few entrance roads to the town. References to ancient buildings coexist in this place in contrast with the more recent residences.

The project emphasizes the valorization of old testimonies re-proposed with a new language. The materials are traditional ones such as stone, wood and rustic plaster, the forms are essential. The existing portion is expanded through the creation of a basement and a new above-ground part represented by a separate volume and connected to the previous one via the entrance which acts as a junction between the two bodies.

The extension has a very simple shape which contributes, together with the fragmentary nature of the aggregation of volumes, to giving an almost sensation of randomness typical of an old town. The two bodies create an L shape which generates a protected courtyard inside where you can stay in the open air.