World
SM House / ta plan design - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeSM House / ta plan design - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSM House / ta plan design - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsSM House / ta plan design - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSM House / ta plan design - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Renovation, Extension
Morbegno, Italy
  • Architects: ta plan design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcello Mariana
  • Lead Architects: Arch. Ivan Gusmeroli
  • Project Team: ta plan design
  • City: Morbegno
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
SM House / ta plan design - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the renovation and expansion of a residential building. The existing portion consists of a building with stone walls, inserted in a once rural and now more densely urbanized context. The building is located near a historic street which represents one of the few entrance roads to the town. References to ancient buildings coexist in this place in contrast with the more recent residences.

SM House / ta plan design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcello Mariana
SM House / ta plan design - Image 23 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
SM House / ta plan design - Image 12 of 28
© Marcello Mariana
SM House / ta plan design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Marcello Mariana

The project emphasizes the valorization of old testimonies re-proposed with a new language. The materials are traditional ones such as stone, wood and rustic plaster, the forms are essential. The existing portion is expanded through the creation of a basement and a new above-ground part represented by a separate volume and connected to the previous one via the entrance which acts as a junction between the two bodies.

SM House / ta plan design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Marcello Mariana
SM House / ta plan design - Image 21 of 28
Section A
SM House / ta plan design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcello Mariana

The extension has a very simple shape which contributes, together with the fragmentary nature of the aggregation of volumes, to giving an almost sensation of randomness typical of an old town. The two bodies create an L shape which generates a protected courtyard inside where you can stay in the open air.

SM House / ta plan design - Image 9 of 28
© Marcello Mariana

Project location

Address:Morbegno, Italy

ta plan design
StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionItaly

Materials and Tags

Cite: "SM House / ta plan design" 18 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019646/sm-house-ta-plan-design> ISSN 0719-8884

