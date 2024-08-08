Turku Market Square Pavilions / Schauman & Nordgren Architects

+ 25

Design Team: Kristian Kontula

Architecture Office: Arco Architecture

City: Helsinki

Country: Finland

Rising like trees on the market square - The pavilions rise like trees from the ground, introducing a warm and welcoming atmosphere on the market square of the city of Turku, Finland. The roofs of the pavilions allude to the individual trees located around the cityscape around the market square. The cores stand with their wooden surfaces identifiable as tree trunks against the light, transparent glazed façades. The simple yet powerful solution creates recognizable and captivating pavilions, which stand as gathering places welcoming visitors at all hours and in all weather conditions.

The pavilions' urban concept focuses on creating smaller, human-scale spaces and establishing a connection between the underground parking facility and the plaza above. Positioned on the edges of the market square, these three pavilions effectively divide the large urban space into more intimate zones. Symbolizing trees emerging from the ground, the buildings link the underground parking and the square. Inside the enclosed wooden cores, stairwells, shafts, kitchens, and other technical spaces remain hidden, while the cantilevering roof structures mimic the canopies of trees, offering shelter above. These canopies create inviting meeting places both indoors and outdoors, accommodating various active spaces like restaurants, cafes, and commercial areas. A hybrid construction approach was employed to achieve the desired architectural quality. The cores, hiding the technical and service spaces, are concrete structures, while the cantilevering roofs are thin steel profiles. The thin roof edges were achieved by chamfering the steel beams toward the edges on all sides.

2000 pieces of locally sourced pre-bent glulam beam - The wooden façades and ceilings establish the warm exterior appearance of the pavilions and are made of pre-bent glulam beams. The almost 2000 wooden beams (115x90 mm) are made of locally sourced spruce and built in a factory close to the site. The final surface geometry was formed by optimizing the radius and position of the glulam beams. In the end, only eight different radiuses were needed to generate the smooth wooden surfaces of the pavilions.

“The geometry of the pavilions takes inspiration from nature, while the technical solution is deeply rooted in the Finnish wood craftsmanship tradition, says Ted Schauman architect and co-founder of Schauman & Nordgren Architects.

The restaurant and café spaces, located under the wooden canopy, are framed by structural glazing. To blur the boundary between the interior and exterior, the glass façade was built with a frameless system. This façade utilizes colorless, low-iron, extra clear glass, which further emphasizes the transparency of the façade. The new pavilions at Turku's market square demonstrate innovative thinking and offer a unique solution to a longstanding issue. As a historically significant public space, the 120 x 120-meter market square has served as a central meeting point for generations. However, the square has often appeared gloomy and deserted at night when the market closes. The introduction of the pavilions has transformed the square into a vibrant gathering place, even outside market hours, providing the residents of Turku with a new social hub.

A new social meeting place in the city center of Turku - The new pavilion buildings are integral to the comprehensive revitalization of the central market square, designed to enhance the area's liveability and appeal. The project focuses on pedestrian-friendly spaces, expanding them, and reinforcing bike lanes. The pavilions serve as captivating attractions and gathering spots for social activities. A central aim of the redevelopment has been an ambitious sustainability strategy that considers both social and environmental aspects.

Additionally, the pavilions' strategic placement redefines the area, creating a more intimate and organized space. With traffic on one side and bustling pedestrian activities on the other, the pavilions effectively frame the surroundings. On the street side, the wooden canopy offers sheltered waiting areas for buses, while on the square side, cozy terraces provide inviting spots for leisure and relaxation. The project showcases originality by transforming the market square into a versatile and welcoming destination that transcends time, weather, and season limitations. By incorporating both social and functional aspects, these pavilions bring a fresh perspective to Turku's historic market square, revitalizing the space and enhancing the overall experience for residents and visitors alike.

Function and design, redefining energy efficiency and local sustainability - These pavilions not only address the need for a meeting space but also serve as a functional connection to the underground parking facility. Ingeniously integrated into the pavilions' architecture, ventilation shafts, staircases, elevators, and other service areas seamlessly blend in while wrapped in a glulam timber structure. The design enhances the appearance of these functional elements, introducing a warm and inviting aesthetic. The market square, underground parking facility, and pavilions boast an innovative energy solution centered around utilizing waste heat. During winter, thermal energy stored in the clay layers of the soil is employed to defrost the square's paving. In the summer, a collection pipeline beneath the square's paving captures solar heat, which is then transported to energy piles. These energy piles release heat into the surrounding groundmass, utilizing clay soil located around 40 meters below the parking spaces. Approximately 11.2 GWh of thermal energy is loaded into the thermal store during summer, equivalent to the annual heat consumption of around 560 private houses.

Significantly, the project also prioritizes minimizing the carbon footprint at a building scale. The timber façade's raw materials are locally sourced and prefabricated by skilled regional craftsmen and builders. Similarly, other key building components, such as glass facades and steel structures, are constructed by local actors. This approach ensures a reduced environmental impact while supporting the local economy and community.

Unique and custom-made benches and handles - All handles and benches are unique and custom-made for the pavilions. Like the pavilions themselves, the door handles in bronze will introduce a warm and welcoming atmosphere at the market square in Turku. The design is based on the roof profile of the pavilions with a gentle alternation in the middle. The handles are made in collaboration with an old foundry in Sweden. Over time, the bronze handles will patinate, and the surface will change its character, showcasing traces of the past.