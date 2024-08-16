Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Atobiu Installation / Sardarch

Atobiu Installation / Sardarch

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Public Architecture, Community
Uta, Italy
  • Architects: Sardarch
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cédric Dasesson
  • Lead Architects: Nicolò Fenu
  • Design Team: Maurizio Serra
  • City: Uta
  • Country: Italy
© Cédric Dasesson
© Cédric Dasesson

Text description provided by the architects. Atobiu, meaning "meeting" in Sardinian, is an urban installation in S'Olivariu Park in Uta (CA). The local administration promoted the project intending to create an outdoor theater that re-designs the square behind City Hall, transforming it into a vibrant social hub for the Uta community. This space is designed to be enjoyed by everyone at various times of the day, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

© Cédric Dasesson
© Cédric Dasesson
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Cédric Dasesson
© Cédric Dasesson

The installation features a small amphitheater constructed from modular steel elements that can be stacked in different configurations. The amphitheater offers variable heights of 40 cm, 80 cm, and 120 cm. This flexible design ensures that every spectator has an optimal view of the square.

© Cédric Dasesson
© Cédric Dasesson

The furniture includes seat modules and step modules, both made of perforated thermo-lacquered sheet metal and solid thermo-lacquered sheet metal. The steps and seats are arranged vertically in a staggered pattern and extend horizontally, creating a dynamic and aesthetically pleasing structure that harmonizes with the surrounding context. The design integrates seamlessly with the municipal building and complements the existing olive trees.

© Cédric Dasesson
© Cédric Dasesson

