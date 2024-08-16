Atobiu Installation / Sardarch

+ 6

Design Team: Maurizio Serra

City: Uta

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Atobiu, meaning "meeting" in Sardinian, is an urban installation in S'Olivariu Park in Uta (CA). The local administration promoted the project intending to create an outdoor theater that re-designs the square behind City Hall, transforming it into a vibrant social hub for the Uta community. This space is designed to be enjoyed by everyone at various times of the day, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

The installation features a small amphitheater constructed from modular steel elements that can be stacked in different configurations. The amphitheater offers variable heights of 40 cm, 80 cm, and 120 cm. This flexible design ensures that every spectator has an optimal view of the square.

The furniture includes seat modules and step modules, both made of perforated thermo-lacquered sheet metal and solid thermo-lacquered sheet metal. The steps and seats are arranged vertically in a staggered pattern and extend horizontally, creating a dynamic and aesthetically pleasing structure that harmonizes with the surrounding context. The design integrates seamlessly with the municipal building and complements the existing olive trees.