SKI House / Roberts Gray Architects

+ 28

Design Team: Melanie Pau, Kat Hebden

City: Wānaka

Country: New Zealand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Positioned conveniently within walking distance of Wanaka's urban center, this site has been occupied by the client for over two decades. As Wanaka has transformed from a quaint town into a busy urban area and established tourist destination, the client sought an intergenerational project that could be an adaptable retreat amidst the ongoing evolution and densification of Wanaka.

In response to the changing landscape, the street-facing facade is deliberately abstract while selectively revealing hints of what lies beyond. Upon entering, the house reveals itself as both formal and free-flowing. This appeal to different modes of inhabitation is seasonal. In winter, a low-lit, dark-clad mudroom transitions to a light-filled interior with framed views of the mountains beyond. In summer, a casual meander over stone steps links a sequence of gardens to a spacious central courtyard at the heart of the home.

A reduced palette of natural materials creates continuity between inside and out. The module of these materials informs everything - from the characterful detailing to the proportion and openings of each room. This exacting relationship from part to whole is evidence of a strong collaborative relationship across the project team. The landscape response is much looser, offsetting the exacting geometries of the architecture with fractured edges to the stone paving and planting that varies in height and density throughout the seasons.

The project presents itself as a series of solid geometric forms thoughtfully arranged to establish a balance between openness and enclosure. These forms are tied together by a lightweight screen system, courtyards, and carefully placed openings - creating dynamic interplays of light and shadow within. The outcome is an urban sanctuary amidst Wanaka's dynamic landscape, inviting the next generation to enjoy it into the future.