Dazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum

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Shaoxing, China
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Architects: SpActrum
- Area: 4586 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Shengliang Su, Di Zhu
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Lead Architects: Yan Pan
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- Category: Public Architecture, Refurbishment, Interior Design
- Design Team: Yan Pan, Zhen Li, Yimeng Tang, Ying Li, Hao Chen, Xianglong Meng, ShAil Paragkum Patel, Gregorio Soravito, Jinyu Wan
- Engineering: Hangzhou Xiaoshan Guangyu Architectural Construction Ltd.
- Landscape: PHOOO Design
- Construction Design: China International Engineering Design & Consult Co.Ltd
- Lighting Design: AT. AART Design
- Cladding Consultant: COSPACE
- Clients: Shaoxing Historical and Cultural City Protection Office, New Century Cultural Tourism
- City: Shaoxing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Chaichanglong Dazhou Atelier & Its Surrounding Area Renovation in Shaoxing is a crucial component of the city's organic regeneration. The site features a collection of self-built structures from the time the notion of planning was not existed. The area have experienced timing, decaying, and fragmentation. These remnants, along with scattered bricks, form the site for SpActrum's architectural practice in Chaichanglong.