Dazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum

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Category: Public Architecture, Refurbishment, Interior Design

Design Team: Yan Pan, Zhen Li, Yimeng Tang, Ying Li, Hao Chen, Xianglong Meng, ShAil Paragkum Patel, Gregorio Soravito, Jinyu Wan

Engineering: Hangzhou Xiaoshan Guangyu Architectural Construction Ltd.

Landscape: PHOOO Design

Construction Design: China International Engineering Design & Consult Co.Ltd

Lighting Design: AT. AART Design

Cladding Consultant: COSPACE

Clients: Shaoxing Historical and Cultural City Protection Office, New Century Cultural Tourism

City: Shaoxing

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The Chaichanglong Dazhou Atelier & Its Surrounding Area Renovation in Shaoxing is a crucial component of the city's organic regeneration. The site features a collection of self-built structures from the time the notion of planning was not existed. The area have experienced timing, decaying, and fragmentation. These remnants, along with scattered bricks, form the site for SpActrum's architectural practice in Chaichanglong.