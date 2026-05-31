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Dazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum

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Dazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum - Image 2 of 39Dazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum - Image 3 of 39Dazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum - Exterior Photography, FacadeDazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum - Image 5 of 39Dazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Architecture, Refurbishment, Interior Design
Shaoxing, China
  • Architects: SpActrum
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4586
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shengliang Su, Di Zhu
  • Lead Architects: Yan Pan
  • Design Team: Yan Pan, Zhen Li, Yimeng Tang, Ying Li, Hao Chen, Xianglong Meng, ShAil Paragkum Patel, Gregorio Soravito, Jinyu Wan
  • Engineering: Hangzhou Xiaoshan Guangyu Architectural Construction Ltd.
  • Landscape: PHOOO Design
  • Construction Design: China International Engineering Design & Consult Co.Ltd
  • Lighting Design: AT. AART Design
  • Cladding Consultant: COSPACE
  • Clients: Shaoxing Historical and Cultural City Protection Office, New Century Cultural Tourism
  • City: Shaoxing
  • Country: China
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Dazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. The Chaichanglong Dazhou Atelier & Its Surrounding Area Renovation in Shaoxing is a crucial component of the city's organic regeneration. The site features a collection of self-built structures from the time the notion of planning was not existed. The area have experienced timing, decaying, and fragmentation. These remnants, along with scattered bricks, form the site for SpActrum's architectural practice in Chaichanglong.

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Cite: "Dazhou Atelier and Its Surrounding Area Renovation / SpActrum" 31 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019633/dazhou-atelier-and-its-surrounding-area-renovation-spactrum> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shengliang Su

大周画室及其周边区域改造 / SpActrum 谱观

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