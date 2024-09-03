Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. China
  5. Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI

Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI

Save

Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 2 of 56Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 3 of 56Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Interior PhotographyQiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Interior Photography, BathroomQiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - More Images+ 51

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Architecture
Shenzhen,Guangdong Province, China, China
  • Design Team: Zhu Zhu, Ye Fangnan, Huang Zhenfeng, Weng Cekai, Chen Shu, He Mengning, Zhang Jingxiang
  • Clients: Shenzhen Nanshan District Urban Management Bureau
  • Construction Documents: Inner Mongolia Northern Era Design Institute
  • City: Shenzhen,Guangdong Province, China
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 3 of 56
© Zhang Chao

Text description provided by the architects. Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center is situated on a hillside covered with pristine forest, surrounded by high-density urban development in the central area of Shenzhen.

Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 8 of 56
© Zhang Chao
Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 14 of 56
© Zhang Chao

The forest’s untouched nature presents a challenge for the architects: how to incorporate essential public-service facilities into the park while preserving the original natural environment?

Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Exterior Photography
© Zhang Chao
Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 19 of 56
© Zhang Chao

The architects proposed preserving all native trees by strategically interweaving two service buildings among them with minimal disturbance to the site. The curvilinear east building is shaped by invisible arcs centered on the trees, allowing its winding form to elegantly meander among the trunks and bushes. The west building features a series of trapezoidal structures that are either cantilevered, embedded, or placed on the ground. These structures act as “metal henges” that anchor directionality and resonate with the natural rhythm of the forest.

Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 20 of 56
© Zhang Chao
Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Exterior Photography
© Zhang Chao

To facilitate a harmonious dialogue between the new structures and the natural environment, weathering steel, known for its graceful aging aesthetics, was chosen as the building material. Initially resembling the color of the native tree trunks in the forest, this steel will gradually change color over the years, developing a protective layer of rust that reduces future maintenance needs for the facade.

Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 15 of 56
© Zhang Chao
Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 2 of 56
© Zhang Chao

Given the hot and humid climate, the architectural design integrates vertical louvers and perforated metal into the facade to provide ample shade and ventilation. This promotes a passive environmental design strategy that relies less on air conditioning. Eventually, except three offices and two nursing rooms that are equipped with air conditioning, all other public spaces utilize natural ventilation, complemented by a deodorizing system to ensure cleanliness and freshness of the restrooms.

Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Zhang Chao
Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 47 of 56
Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Exterior Photography
© Zhang Chao

Both structures, situated on gentle slopes, are tactically oriented to minimize excavation. Partially embedded in the earth, they leverage earth sheltering for enhanced energy efficiency. Additionally, green roofs on both buildings soften the geometric edges, thereby reducing runoff coefficients and summer cooling loads.

Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 16 of 56
© Zhang Chao
Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 48 of 56
Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 12 of 56
© Zhang Chao

Overall, traditionally defined “service spaces”, such as restrooms, vending machines, drinking water stations, nursing rooms, and rest areas for cleaners, are integrated as vital components of the enclosed public space. This conceptualization transforms the park’s visitor facilities and public toilets into a miniature village, serving as both an amenity and a leisure area that coexists pleasantly with nature.

Save this picture!
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI - Image 40 of 56
© Zhang Chao

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier XI
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI" 03 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019607/qiaochengbei-park-visitor-center-atelier-xi> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhang Chao

侨城北公园游客中心 / 一树建筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags