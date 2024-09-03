Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center / Atelier XI

+ 51

Design Team: Zhu Zhu, Ye Fangnan, Huang Zhenfeng, Weng Cekai, Chen Shu, He Mengning, Zhang Jingxiang

Clients: Shenzhen Nanshan District Urban Management Bureau

Construction Documents: Inner Mongolia Northern Era Design Institute

City: Shenzhen,Guangdong Province, China

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center is situated on a hillside covered with pristine forest, surrounded by high-density urban development in the central area of Shenzhen.

The forest’s untouched nature presents a challenge for the architects: how to incorporate essential public-service facilities into the park while preserving the original natural environment?

The architects proposed preserving all native trees by strategically interweaving two service buildings among them with minimal disturbance to the site. The curvilinear east building is shaped by invisible arcs centered on the trees, allowing its winding form to elegantly meander among the trunks and bushes. The west building features a series of trapezoidal structures that are either cantilevered, embedded, or placed on the ground. These structures act as “metal henges” that anchor directionality and resonate with the natural rhythm of the forest.

To facilitate a harmonious dialogue between the new structures and the natural environment, weathering steel, known for its graceful aging aesthetics, was chosen as the building material. Initially resembling the color of the native tree trunks in the forest, this steel will gradually change color over the years, developing a protective layer of rust that reduces future maintenance needs for the facade.

Given the hot and humid climate, the architectural design integrates vertical louvers and perforated metal into the facade to provide ample shade and ventilation. This promotes a passive environmental design strategy that relies less on air conditioning. Eventually, except three offices and two nursing rooms that are equipped with air conditioning, all other public spaces utilize natural ventilation, complemented by a deodorizing system to ensure cleanliness and freshness of the restrooms.

Both structures, situated on gentle slopes, are tactically oriented to minimize excavation. Partially embedded in the earth, they leverage earth sheltering for enhanced energy efficiency. Additionally, green roofs on both buildings soften the geometric edges, thereby reducing runoff coefficients and summer cooling loads.

Overall, traditionally defined “service spaces”, such as restrooms, vending machines, drinking water stations, nursing rooms, and rest areas for cleaners, are integrated as vital components of the enclosed public space. This conceptualization transforms the park’s visitor facilities and public toilets into a miniature village, serving as both an amenity and a leisure area that coexists pleasantly with nature.