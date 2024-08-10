Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Homestead C / Citizen Design

Homestead C / Citizen Design

Homestead C / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, WindowsHomestead C / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, SofaHomestead C / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Living RoomHomestead C / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Door, WindowsHomestead C / Citizen Design - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Maple Valley, United States
Homestead C / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrew Storey

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled amidst the towering conifers of the Pacific Northwest, this contemporary farmhouse is a harmonious blend of modern elegance and homey charm. Clad in crisp white horizontal lap siding and accented with white brick, the exterior has a clean, timeless aesthetic. The black steel windows and doors punctuate the façade, adding a modern contrast while inviting natural light into the interior spaces.

Homestead C / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrew Storey
Homestead C / Citizen Design - Image 26 of 32
Isometric

The heart of the home is the main living area, where large windows and doors frame picturesque views of the surrounding forest and creek beyond.  Light floods the spaces through skylights and oversized windows casting a warm, inviting glow that provides the home with a cozy ambiance. Adjacent to the living area, the kitchen is a testament to both form and function. With cabinetry by Bellmont Cabinets throughout, state-of-the-art appliances, and a generous island, it is designed for both culinary creativity and social gatherings. Tile accents and elegant fixtures add a touch of sophistication, making this space a true focal point of the home.

Homestead C / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Andrew Storey
Homestead C / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Andrew Storey
Homestead C / Citizen Design - Image 28 of 32
Ground Floor Plan
Homestead C / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Windows, Chair
© Andrew Storey

The interiors have wood-clad ceilings that stretch across the dining and kitchen vaulted space, creating a sense of openness and grandeur. The light oak flooring flows throughout the home, and adds a layer of natural sophistication, while tile accents weave texture throughout. This thoughtful interplay of materials creates a cohesive aesthetic that is both inviting and refined. The bedrooms and bathrooms continue the theme of understated luxury, with wood and tile elements creating serene, comfortable retreats. Each room is designed to maximize light and space, offering a perfect blend of modern amenities and timeless style.

Homestead C / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows
© Andrew Storey

Central to the experience is the modern party/storage barn, a reinterpretation of traditional agrarian structures. This ancillary space, with its open-plan layout and double-height ceilings, serves as both a communal gathering place and a versatile venue for myriad activities. It stands as a testament to the blending of function and form, where modernist sensibilities are married with rustic charm. In this Pacific Northwest haven, architectural integrity meets modern living. The result is a home that is as beautiful as it is functional, offering a perfect sanctuary for those seeking both style and comfort.

Homestead C / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrew Storey

Project gallery

Citizen Design
WoodSteelBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Cite: "Homestead C / Citizen Design" 10 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019594/homestead-c-citizen-design> ISSN 0719-8884

