Zig House / Dat Thu Design and Construction

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant rhythm of a residential area, Zig House benefits from a prime position with convenient access to amenities such as markets, hospitals, theaters, and schools,... However, this advantageous location presents a notable challenge: The house's facade faces a three-way intersection and is exposed to northwest sunlight. To address this issue, we skillfully reoriented the house by creating a visual illusion with its form, resulting in a north-facing facade. This design not only adapts effectively to its surroundings, minimizing the impact of intense sunlight but also contributes to an impressive focal point within the neighborhood.

When the Letter "Z" Becomes an Architectural Inspiration - The design concept for Zig House originated from a small yet significant detail: The "Z" logo of the "Zolo Media" brand owned by the homeowner. From this, the architects developed a bold idea: to transform the letter "Z" into the house's main structure. Not merely a decorative element, the ZigZag layout plays a crucial role in solving common problems of typical townhouses, such as lack of light, poor ventilation, and direct views from the three-way intersection. It also creates a flexible flow of traffic. integrating open and closed spaces efficiently.

ZigZag Creates Balance Between Solid And Void - The ZigZag layout not only provides an impressive appearance but also results from a thorough study of local climate conditions. By integrating interspersed "solid-void" elements, this design maximizes the use of wind from the intersection's end, improving the house’s interaction with its external environment. The space in Zig House is skillfully managed to maintain privacy and withstand harsh weather while still ensuring openness through the use of interlocking hollow blocks, which form a ventilated wall.

Natural airflow circulates through the gaps, entering the central skylight core of the house and then exiting through the perforated brick openings, creating a natural ventilation cycle. In addition to facilitating airflow, the hollow blocks serve as an effective sunshade, reducing sunlight by 50% and turning the blocks into a natural air conditioning system.

A New Blend on the Foundation of Traditional Brick - The bricks used in the construction are a common type from Dong Nai province, known for their durability, aesthetic appeal, and affordability. These bricks not only have high utility for constructing robust structures but are also utilized to create striking accents in modern interiors.

By employing a technique of non-plastered brickwork, the bricks are arranged in an interlocking pattern and fixed with mortar, then protected with a waterproof coating. This approach not only ensures the structure's durability but also creates vibrant wall surfaces. This method makes modern architecture more familiar and revives traditional architecture. It provides ventilation while also serving the function of segmenting and highlighting the features of the house.

Zigzag Functionality - The first floor is designed with the ZigZag layout, featuring both primary and secondary pathways, creating two distinct circulation zones. This design not only gives the house a sense of being "tucked away" from direct views of the intersection but also offers several significant advantages:

The ZigZag layout helps create an outdoor green space. Inside, this design organizes functional areas efficiently while opening up a central axis for airflow and natural light and creating an open space for a cooling water feature.

The primary and secondary pathways are strategically placed to create independent circulation routes, ensuring privacy for each family member.

The second floor mirrors the first-floor layout, with the facade facing north to avoid direct sunlight and undesirable views of the three-way intersection, maintaining a harmonious overall structure. The roof area is utilized as a large terrace. The front part serves as a relaxing space for family and friends, while the back part is used as a drying area, combined with the planting of fruit trees according to the homeowner's preferences.

Zig Zag Connects Spaces, Connects Generations - The house's ZigZag layout makes the kitchen the central hub - a place where greenery, the sky, and people converge. In this layout, family members can easily keep an eye on one another. Conversely, the open atrium provides views from various rooms; from the master bedroom, the homeowner can oversee the entire living space, similar to a small observation deck. In this arrangement, children can step out into the hallway to ask, “Mommy, what’s for dinner today?” Conversely, the father can remind the children to come down for a meal. The inviting aroma of home-cooked meals permeates through the family spaces during meal times, reminding, inviting, and creating a sense of togetherness.

Though seemingly insignificant, this daily interaction represents one of the most tangible forms of family connection. It also marks the beginning of a concept that, while appearing simple, is profoundly challenging: togetherness. In one way or another, well-designed homes aim to create meaningful experiences, just like the architecture we built with the homeowner. Everything is designed to embrace unique emotions, from the innovative zigzag design to the seamless blend of solid-void and old-new elements. Whether it’s the kitchen filled with delicious dishes, the well-lit study area, or the garden for daily walks. As time passes, only the moments spent under the roof of the house will remain.