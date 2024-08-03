Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. The Netherlands
  5. De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki

De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki

Save

De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, BeamDe Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsDe Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Image 4 of 25De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairDe Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurants & Bars
Nijmegen, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Kumiki
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:MWA Hart Nibbrig
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Forbo, Nick Mansveld
  • Project Leader: Kevin Veenhuizen
  • Architect: Angela Monterisi
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Public, restaurant & nightclub
  • Structural Engineer: Harder constructie
  • Acoustics: Geluidburo
  • Kitchen: Cuisine Corné
  • Contractor: Laurentz Design
  • Steel: Rehko
  • Lighting Design: Nick Mansveld
  • City: Nijmegen
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. The former factory building, designed by architect Zandstra and built in 1948 as an art silk spinning mill Nyma, has a rich history of industrial and cultural functions. In 2021, the monumental building De Vasim was transformed into a multifunctional building with business spaces, catering, cultural and sports facilities.

Save this picture!
De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Image 23 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

De Achtertuin (The Backyard) originated during the Corona period as a temporary outdoor meeting place. With the transformation in 2021, a permanent indoor space was added, resulting in a new urban oasis. Integrating various functions into the empty shell was a challenge. The transition from afternoon drinks to dinner and nightly dancing had to be seamless, with spaces able to function flexibly and the atmosphere changing gradually.

Save this picture!
De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Chair, Beam
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The characteristic concrete ceiling and mushroom columns of the raw shell have been preserved. This existing quality has been enhanced by placing new elements on a 45-degree rotated grid relative to the original structure. The triangular elements, such as the mezzanine, the acoustic wooden wall, the draft portal and objects made of glass bricks, together form a Tangram puzzle and create a dynamic spatial experience in three dimensions. These shapes also make optimal use of natural daylight.

Save this picture!
De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Image 4 of 25
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Save this picture!
De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Each zone has a unique atmosphere through its dimensional relationships, material choices and lighting. Together with lighting artist Nick Mansveld, the lighting was developed to smoothly transition throughout the day. The built-in furniture is made of glass building blocks, referring to the original facade, and is illuminated at night by colored LED strips behind the building blocks. The raised podium at the entrance connects the indoor and outdoor spaces. By lowering the steps, we created enough free height for an additional floor. Behind the sloping wall, which runs the full height, are the kitchen and storage areas on the first floor, and the staff rooms and restrooms on the first floor.

Save this picture!
De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Beam
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

In De Achtertuin, past and present melt together in a dynamic space where meeting, fun and flexibility are key, now and in the future.

Save this picture!
De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nijmegen, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kumiki
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsThe Netherlands
Cite: "De Achtertuin Restaurant / Kumiki" 03 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019567/de-achtertuin-restaurant-kumiki> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags