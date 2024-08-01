Seizuba Design Office / Sobokuya Inc.

+ 16

Offices • Hokuto, Japan
Architects: Sobokuya Inc.

Area: 66 m²

Year: 2020

Lead Architects: Hisashi Imai

City: Hokuto

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the foot of the Yatsugatake Mountain range, our design office is a harmonious blend of traditional Japanese architecture and modern design inspired by the serene view of Mt. Fuji and the cherry blossoms. Envisioned as a space where one can sit on tatami mats and work while enjoying the breath-taking natural scenery, this building is designed with thoughtfully placed desks and bookshelves. Large windows and skylights flood the interior with natural light, minimizing the need for artificial lighting and creating a contemporary yet serene atmosphere.

The structure showcases elements central to Sobokuya’s design vision, such as mud wall finishes and meticulously crafted furniture. A standout feature is the stone-field technique, where the pillars rest on natural stones, a nod to traditional Japanese construction methods, and the deep eaves, characteristic of historical Japanese homes, which add to the building’s charm. The roof, made from wooden shingles, has aged beautifully to a darker hue. On the inside, the exposed rafters are a testament to the traditional carpentry skills that went into the building’s construction. The black color of the beams, achieved through the application of persimmon tannin and bengara, perfectly complements the mud walls.

The office veranda offers a splendid view of the surrounding nature, providing a tranquil space to relax and enjoy the breeze. The large windows ensure that the interior is bathed in sunlight and offer unobstructed views of the outdoors. On clear days, Mount Fuji is visible from the office windows and the veranda, making it a constant source of inspiration. A unique round window at the entrance frames Mt. Fuji perfectly, creating the illusion of a living painting.

The workspace and reception area blend wooden floors with tatami mats, a seamless integration of traditional and modern elements. The building is equipped with a toilet and a kitchen. Fun and practical features, such as a hanging cupboard, a bookcase, and ample hidden storage under the benches, add to the functionality of the space. Made from natural materials, the mud walls age gracefully over time, developing a deep brown hue reminiscent of pottery. Handmade fittings and fitting frames add subtle yet elegant accents to the building, with the mud walls wrapping around the frames and bamboo. The south side of the building features bamboo columns and large, fully openable windows, while the north side is characterized by slit windows. The entrance is adorned with a traditional noren cloth, welcoming visitors into the space.

Heating the office is a custom-made wood-burning stove, crafted by Czech artisans in the mountains of Shinshu. Though large for the office, it heats up quickly, providing warmth and comfort. Sobokuya’s wooden architecture complements the iron stove, and the steel plates surrounding it add an austere touch. The Sobokuya workspace is a testament to the seamless integration of traditional Japanese elements and modern design, providing a serene and inspiring environment for work and creativity.