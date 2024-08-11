Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan

Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Exterior Photography, FacadeAtelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Exterior Photography, Chair, Windows, BeamAtelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Image 4 of 21Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Exterior Photography, CityscapeAtelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Center
Clichy-sous-Bois, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Olivier Campagne

Text description provided by the architects. This facility, located in the outer suburbs of Paris, is emblematic of the renewal of public cultural policies. The program aims to create new dynamics between artistic creation, research, and education, by creating spaces for artists’ workshops, exhibitions, performances and rehearsals. It is a place dedicated to the diversity of gesture and speech.

Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Olivier Campagne
Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Image 20 of 21
Section 1
Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Exterior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Olivier Campagne

The building is structured around a radiating configuration which deconstructs the concept of the “black box”. The main auditorium, located in the center, opens onto all the spaces around, creating possibilities for a dozen different scenic configurations. Performances and exhibitions are therefore free to take place simultaneously and evolve.

Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Image 4 of 21
© Olivier Campagne
Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Image 7 of 21
© Olivier Campagne

The simple volume stands out from the neighboring projects currently under construction, bringing a sense of calm and clarity to the public spaces. The external surfaces have an appearance of luxury that would not be out of place in the courtyard of the Louvre. The glass façades are coupled with monumental silvered shutters that constitute an architecture in itself, reminiscent of the imagination inherent in performance. The peripheral passageways fulfill a temperature management function, like ventilated winter gardens that provide warmth in winter and cool in summer. 

Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan - Interior Photography
© Olivier Campagne

Project location

Address:Clichy-sous-Bois, France

About this office
Titan
Office
Studio Muoto
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

Cite: "Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan" 11 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019553/atelier-medicis-studio-muoto-plus-titan> ISSN 0719-8884

