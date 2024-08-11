Atelier Médicis / Studio Muoto + Titan

+ 16

Program / Use / Building Function: Cultural facility: artists studios, exhibition space, auditorium, restaurant, offices

City: Clichy-sous-Bois

Country: France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This facility, located in the outer suburbs of Paris, is emblematic of the renewal of public cultural policies. The program aims to create new dynamics between artistic creation, research, and education, by creating spaces for artists’ workshops, exhibitions, performances and rehearsals. It is a place dedicated to the diversity of gesture and speech.

The building is structured around a radiating configuration which deconstructs the concept of the “black box”. The main auditorium, located in the center, opens onto all the spaces around, creating possibilities for a dozen different scenic configurations. Performances and exhibitions are therefore free to take place simultaneously and evolve.

The simple volume stands out from the neighboring projects currently under construction, bringing a sense of calm and clarity to the public spaces. The external surfaces have an appearance of luxury that would not be out of place in the courtyard of the Louvre. The glass façades are coupled with monumental silvered shutters that constitute an architecture in itself, reminiscent of the imagination inherent in performance. The peripheral passageways fulfill a temperature management function, like ventilated winter gardens that provide warmth in winter and cool in summer.