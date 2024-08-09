Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten

Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten

Save

Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Image 2 of 27Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Interior Photography, ChairHotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Interior PhotographyHotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Exterior Photography, FacadeHotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
San Genesio Atesino, Italy
  • Architects: Tara Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2683
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Schreyer, Davide Perbellini, Samuel Holzner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  &Tradition, Artisan, Carl Hansen
  • Lead Architects: arch. Heike Pohl, arch. Andreas Zanier
  • Design Team: arch. Maristella Trovanelli, arch. Maria Giada Ferrari
  • Collaborators: Michaeler&Partner, Energytech, Ingena, Studio L Plan
  • City: San Genesio Atesino
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Image 2 of 27
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. Catch your breath, feel grounded and dive into nature… Every single design decision was made with these principles in mind.

Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Davide Perbellini
Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Image 24 of 27
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Interior Photography, Chair
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Interior Photography
© David Schreyer

The three parts of the building nestle into the steep slope at different heights. The interior spaces are planned to maximize their connection to nature.

Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Windows
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Image 26 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Interior Photography, Lighting
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© David Schreyer

The façade is clad in local larch-wood panels and the interior is defined by walnut fixtures and smooth cement surfaces.

Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Davide Perbellini

The absence of anything superfluous allows for a feeling of grounding and deep relaxation.

Save this picture!
Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:San Genesio Atesino, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tara Architekten
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsItaly
Cite: "Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten" 09 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019535/hotel-saltus-tara-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags