Hotel Saltus / Tara Architekten

+ 22

Design Team: arch. Maristella Trovanelli, arch. Maria Giada Ferrari

Collaborators: Michaeler&Partner, Energytech, Ingena, Studio L Plan

City: San Genesio Atesino

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Catch your breath, feel grounded and dive into nature… Every single design decision was made with these principles in mind.

The three parts of the building nestle into the steep slope at different heights. The interior spaces are planned to maximize their connection to nature.

The façade is clad in local larch-wood panels and the interior is defined by walnut fixtures and smooth cement surfaces.

The absence of anything superfluous allows for a feeling of grounding and deep relaxation.