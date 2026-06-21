THE TREE / YXDesigners

+ 31

Category: Installations & Structures

Designer Team: Jiahong Lu, Linghuizi Mo, Yiwen Xue, Tan Peng

Constructure Design: ZZ Architectural Design&Consulting

Construction Design Team: Haxun Sun, Zejiu Chen, Tao Huang

Lighting Design: ADA lighting design consultants

Lighting Design Team: Sean Hung, Howard Tzeng

Construction: Shanghai Tongcheng Building Technology & Engineering

Construction Manager: Tao Huang, Yancun Hao, Yong Chen, Yingping Ren

Project Management: China Academy of Urban Planning & Design, Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Tech Co., LTD, Shanghai Bilibili Technology Co., LTD

Project Managers: Tianlu Zhou, Ningjue Lv

Project Management Team(China Academy Of Urban Planning & Design): Tong Xiao, Yue Yu

Project Management Team( Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Tech Co): Qian Fan, Liheng Yu, Zhe Wu, Meisi Wang, Xi Luo, Ming Liu, Jingxuan Lyu, Minghui Zhang

Client: Longyou County People’s Government

City: Quzhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Project Background

Like many county towns, Longyou County in Quzhou, Zhejiang, lacks competitive industries, leading to significant labor outflow. In 2022, Longyou County proposed the goal of becoming a youth development-oriented county. To address the challenge of retaining and attracting young people, the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design, Fengyuzhu, and Bilibili jointly proposed the creation of the "HU SHI GUANG ART ECO SITE." This corridor is designed by 27 groups (later expanded to 40 groups) of architects, landscape architects, and artists born in the 80s and 90s, to attract young people back to Longyou with unique county cultural life.



The design tasks outlined in the brief include the construction of a new observation tower and the renovation and expansion of a sluice management house by the river. Both tasks share the same goal: to create a visually dominant landmark at the entrance of the entire art eco-corridor.