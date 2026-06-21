THE TREE / YXDesigners

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Architects: YXDesigners
- Area: 155 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:YXDesigners, Sai Zhao, Xiaoling Ji
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Designer Team: Jiahong Lu, Linghuizi Mo, Yiwen Xue, Tan Peng
- Constructure Design: ZZ Architectural Design&Consulting
- Construction Design Team: Haxun Sun, Zejiu Chen, Tao Huang
- Lighting Design: ADA lighting design consultants
- Lighting Design Team: Sean Hung, Howard Tzeng
- Construction: Shanghai Tongcheng Building Technology & Engineering
- Construction Manager: Tao Huang, Yancun Hao, Yong Chen, Yingping Ren
- Project Management: China Academy of Urban Planning & Design, Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Tech Co., LTD, Shanghai Bilibili Technology Co., LTD
- Project Managers: Tianlu Zhou, Ningjue Lv
- Project Management Team(China Academy Of Urban Planning & Design): Tong Xiao, Yue Yu
- Project Management Team( Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Tech Co): Qian Fan, Liheng Yu, Zhe Wu, Meisi Wang, Xi Luo, Ming Liu, Jingxuan Lyu, Minghui Zhang
- Client: Longyou County People’s Government
- City: Quzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Project Background
Like many county towns, Longyou County in Quzhou, Zhejiang, lacks competitive industries, leading to significant labor outflow. In 2022, Longyou County proposed the goal of becoming a youth development-oriented county. To address the challenge of retaining and attracting young people, the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design, Fengyuzhu, and Bilibili jointly proposed the creation of the "HU SHI GUANG ART ECO SITE." This corridor is designed by 27 groups (later expanded to 40 groups) of architects, landscape architects, and artists born in the 80s and 90s, to attract young people back to Longyou with unique county cultural life.
The design tasks outlined in the brief include the construction of a new observation tower and the renovation and expansion of a sluice management house by the river. Both tasks share the same goal: to create a visually dominant landmark at the entrance of the entire art eco-corridor.