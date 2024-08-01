Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior PhotographyShees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 3 of 30Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, GardenShees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 5 of 30Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Market
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  • Design Team: Walid Boudegga, Sarfaraz Mohammed Ashraf, Mohamed Shoeab, Wail Jonblat, Jethro Armenta, Irene Babu, Yasser Elsayed, Abdul Hakim, Maria Fulla, Abdalla Hijazy , Ibrahim Batcha, Samer El Hajj, Mohammed Al Mazzaz
  • Clients: Mubadara
  • End User: Sharjah Asset Management
  • Display Units Designers: Shades Interiors
  • Signage Consultant: Dezigntechnic
  • City: Sharjah
Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Shape Architecture Practice

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the serene farming village of Shees, the Shees Friday Market embodies a harmonious blend of tradition and progress. Situated amidst the tranquil beauty between the newly constructed speedway linking Sharjah city to Khorfakkan city and the majestic Hajjar mountains, this market serves as a vibrant nexus where rural simplicity converges with urban convenience.

Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 5 of 30
© Marc Goodwin
Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 19 of 30
Masterplan

The master plan for the Shees Friday Market unfolds in two phases, with the southern phase already realized and the northern phase on the horizon. This ambitious initiative offers a diverse array of experiences, from Friday market shops brimming with fresh produce, handcrafted carpets, artisanal honey, aromatic herbs, and nurseries to inviting snack kiosks, a bustling food court, a playful area for children, an open-air theatre, and a serene mosque. Each element is meticulously curated to cater to the needs and desires of the community and its visitors.

Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of Shape Architecture Practice
Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 20 of 30
Plan - Cluster
Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Facade
© Marc Goodwin

A 3-meter-deep channel gracefully meanders between the market and the mountains, redirecting rainwater towards a dam while safeguarding against loose stones, ensuring both safety and sustainability.

Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Closet
Courtesy of Shape Architecture Practice

The southern market, divided into three blocks, features a unique layout that encourages exploration and interaction. Each block is characterized by flat horizontal stepped roofs resting on stone-cladded walls, creating a seamless blend of tradition and modernity. Below these roofs lie the shops, cleverly designed to invite ample natural light and gentle breezes. Two glazed walls adorn each shop, inviting the beauty of the surroundings indoors, while expansive sliding glass doors offer flexibility to adapt to seasonal demands.

Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Table
© Marc Goodwin
Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 25 of 30
Section
Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Marc Goodwin

The market's most enchanting feature lies in its open layout, where the edges between shops and walkways blur seamlessly, creating a fluid transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Devoid of barriers, this deliberate design encourages visitors to freely wander and engage with vendors and fellow patrons, fostering a sense of community reminiscent of traditional souks.

Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 3 of 30
© Marc Goodwin
Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 14 of 30
© Marc Goodwin

Sustainability is woven into the very fabric of the Shees Friday Market, with stones sourced from nearby tunneling works and materials procured locally. The roof's generous overhang provides shade for the walkway, enhancing comfort for visitors while minimizing energy consumption. Furthermore, each shop within the market was graciously endowed to the heads of families residing in Shees and neighboring Al Nahwa, underscoring the market's deep-rooted connection to the local community.

Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography
© Marc Goodwin

As the Shees Friday Market continues to evolve and expand with the forthcoming northern phase, it remains a beacon of unity and cultural richness. With its blend of tradition, innovation, and sustainability, it stands as a shining testament to the transformative power of architecture to uplift, inspire, and bring people together.

Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 17 of 30
© Yasser Ibrahim

Project location

Address:Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

