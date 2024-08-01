Shees Friday Market / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

+ 25

Design Team: Walid Boudegga, Sarfaraz Mohammed Ashraf, Mohamed Shoeab, Wail Jonblat, Jethro Armenta, Irene Babu, Yasser Elsayed, Abdul Hakim, Maria Fulla, Abdalla Hijazy , Ibrahim Batcha, Samer El Hajj, Mohammed Al Mazzaz

Clients: Mubadara

End User: Sharjah Asset Management

Display Units Designers: Shades Interiors

Signage Consultant: Dezigntechnic

City: Sharjah

Country: United Arab Emirates

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the serene farming village of Shees, the Shees Friday Market embodies a harmonious blend of tradition and progress. Situated amidst the tranquil beauty between the newly constructed speedway linking Sharjah city to Khorfakkan city and the majestic Hajjar mountains, this market serves as a vibrant nexus where rural simplicity converges with urban convenience.

The master plan for the Shees Friday Market unfolds in two phases, with the southern phase already realized and the northern phase on the horizon. This ambitious initiative offers a diverse array of experiences, from Friday market shops brimming with fresh produce, handcrafted carpets, artisanal honey, aromatic herbs, and nurseries to inviting snack kiosks, a bustling food court, a playful area for children, an open-air theatre, and a serene mosque. Each element is meticulously curated to cater to the needs and desires of the community and its visitors.

A 3-meter-deep channel gracefully meanders between the market and the mountains, redirecting rainwater towards a dam while safeguarding against loose stones, ensuring both safety and sustainability.

The southern market, divided into three blocks, features a unique layout that encourages exploration and interaction. Each block is characterized by flat horizontal stepped roofs resting on stone-cladded walls, creating a seamless blend of tradition and modernity. Below these roofs lie the shops, cleverly designed to invite ample natural light and gentle breezes. Two glazed walls adorn each shop, inviting the beauty of the surroundings indoors, while expansive sliding glass doors offer flexibility to adapt to seasonal demands.

The market's most enchanting feature lies in its open layout, where the edges between shops and walkways blur seamlessly, creating a fluid transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Devoid of barriers, this deliberate design encourages visitors to freely wander and engage with vendors and fellow patrons, fostering a sense of community reminiscent of traditional souks.

Sustainability is woven into the very fabric of the Shees Friday Market, with stones sourced from nearby tunneling works and materials procured locally. The roof's generous overhang provides shade for the walkway, enhancing comfort for visitors while minimizing energy consumption. Furthermore, each shop within the market was graciously endowed to the heads of families residing in Shees and neighboring Al Nahwa, underscoring the market's deep-rooted connection to the local community.

As the Shees Friday Market continues to evolve and expand with the forthcoming northern phase, it remains a beacon of unity and cultural richness. With its blend of tradition, innovation, and sustainability, it stands as a shining testament to the transformative power of architecture to uplift, inspire, and bring people together.