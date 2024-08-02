Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save

Grouse House / ITN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Grouse House / ITN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Grouse House / ITN Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
Grouse House / ITN Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kew East, Australia
  • Architects: ITN Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nigel Grigg
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Austral Bricks, Australian Turntables, Hekka Hoods, Levanta Park, Lysaght
Grouse House / ITN Architects - Image 16 of 20
© Nigel Grigg

Text description provided by the architects. Grouse House an extension to an interwar art deco house built in 1938 in a middle ring leafy Melbourne suburb. The site is on a corner, which allows the new work at the rear to be well seen from the side street.  The new design has been clad in white bricks with an aged copper contrasting trim and, along with the form and fenestration, is in part in an attempt to reflect the existing single-storey house.

Grouse House / ITN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nigel Grigg
Grouse House / ITN Architects - Image 19 of 20
Plan - Ground Floor
Grouse House / ITN Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nigel Grigg

This represents a departure from the usual contrasting approach of the architect to extensions such as this. The resulting form and massing of the design are also particularly site-specific and largely a response to the detailed client brief on this fairly tight piece of land at the rear that can be built on.

Grouse House / ITN Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa
© Nigel Grigg

The extension is on 3 levels, including a large 4-car basement car park with a car lift and turntable. The old house and the new extension sit comfortably side by side and are visually distinguished, with a third external intersecting zone that is much more intertwined.

Grouse House / ITN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nigel Grigg
Grouse House / ITN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Nigel Grigg

For the structure a combination double cavity brickwork work with reinforced concrete slab floors and basement walls were used. This project was designed by the design Architect Nigel Grigg in 2020 and completed in 2023.

Grouse House / ITN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nigel Grigg

Project gallery

