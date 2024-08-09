Agustín Hernández’s Iconic Casa Praxis Is the Main Character of the Short Film “El Luchador”

Save this picture! Courtesy of Simon Architecture Prize

In Mexico City, the iconic Casa Praxis (1975) by the renowned Mexican sculptor, poet, and architect Agustín Hernández Navarro became the main stage in "El Luchador" (The Wrestler), a short film produced by Simon and directed by RA! Arquitectos alongside filmmakers René Batista and Tito Sánchez. The film marks the launch of the 5th edition of the Living Places-Simon Architecture Prize. Simon, a centennial family-owned company specializing in lighting, energy, and space management, is recognized globally for its commitment to architectural excellence.

The film’s story follows the journey of a young dreamer who enters the house to live out his greatest fantasy: to become a wrestler, while facing unexpected events. It highlights the power of dream spaces to make the wishes of their inhabitants come true, illustrating that behind every living space there is an architect with a story to tell.

The choice to feature this work in the campaign for the 5th edition of Living Places-Simon Architecture Prize was driven by RA! Arquitectos’ fascination with the building’s brutalist architecture, a style that humorously contrasts with the film's wrestling theme. The team explains that they were attracted to the house because it is a brutalist icon in Mexico, where their office is based, and where lucha libre wrestlers are seen as heroes and legends. This resonates with RA! Arquitectos, who, as former neighbors during their childhood, imagined Casa Praxis as the residence of a superhero.

The short film highlights the house’s distinctive interior and exterior elements, where the unique geometries in Hernández’s architecture take center stage. It features the iconic brutalist façade and the bridge that connects the street to the house, where the wrestling scenes unfold. Additional film shots showcase the triangular windows offering panoramic views of the surrounding forest and a unique spiral staircase from which the wrestler ascends to the rooftop of the building, where a captivating moment illustrates what architecture and cinema can achieve together.

Regarding the topic, Anna Ramos, the director of Fundació Mies van der Rohe, which has been curating the Living Places award since its inception in 2016, remarks: "I can’t imagine how, just some years ago, we did not use audiovisuals to speak about architecture. Videos and audiovisuals are here to stay because they allow us to see changes in light, feel movement, sense atmospheric shifts, and navigate through space. Video is extremely useful for understanding spaces. However, like photography, video is not neutral. So, what is the storytelling embedded in the video? That adds an extra layer of complexity."

As a medium for bringing architecture closer to the general public, video is central to the Simon Architecture Prize - Living Places. The award celebrates architectural projects that enhance the daily lives of their users and invites submissions for the 5th edition until September 15th, 2024. Audiovisual pieces that best capture the Prize’s values can be submitted in two categories: Collective Places and Personal Places. A distinguished jury, including experts from architecture and related fields, will evaluate the entries, with winners announced at a ceremony in February 2025. Each winning project will receive a cash prize of €10,000 and a trophy designed by Andreu Carulla, a renowned industrial designer known for his focus on materiality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, and a winner of multiple prestigious international awards.

The Living Places-Simon Architecture Prize aims to recognize excellence in architecture. It distinguishes those works that strengthen the ability for adaptability, to create spaces that provide comfort and well-being to its residents. Now in its 5th edition, the prize features an exceptional jury and has celebrated many talented winners in previous years.

Nominations are open to clients or users of the works, the architects who designed the projects, their collaborators (interior designers, technical experts, industrial architects, suppliers, etc.), or any interested citizen.

