World
A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos

A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Image 2 of 29A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Image 3 of 29A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living RoomA Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living RoomA Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Alcobendas, Spain
  • Architects: Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit, Saint-Gobain, Schneider Electric, Años Luz, CHIMENEAS LUMBRE, COMCAR / FINSA, Discesur, ERKOCH IBÉRICA S.L., FLORATEX SYSTEMS S.L., GESSI ESPAÑA, HERMANOS OROZCO, HOLCIM ESPAÑA, KEIM SPAIN, PANORAMAH! /JOFEBAR IBÉRICA, PUERTAS MOLPLASA S.A., VANDALUX, Vola, ZETUS Soluciones Energéticas, k-FLEX
  • Lead Architects: Alejandro Bueso-Inchausti, Pablo Rein y Edgar Bueso-Inchausti.
  • Architecture Team: Fabricio Cordido, Gonzalo Nieto, Vanessa Poncio, María Zuazo, Antonio García, Isabel Jaureguízar, Jaime Durán, Lourdes Arroyo, Jesús Leache
  • Drawing Credits: Carmen Jorge
  • Execution Management Technical Architect: Antonio Gil
  • Structural Engineering: Buin Ingenieros
  • Building Company: Zimenta Obras y Proyectos S.L.
  • Kitchen Design And Installation: Aalto Cocinas
  • City: Alcobendas
  • Country: Spain
A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Image 2 of 29
© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. It is a single-family home with a swimming pool and garage-parking, located in the natural environment of the Urbanization of La Moraleja, in Alcobendas, North of Madrid.

A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The house is detached and sits on a plot of 10,000 sqm. It is developed on two levels above ground. At the north-east end of the plot is the pedestrian and vehicular access that has a reception area with outdoor parking spaces, as there are no parking strips on the street where it is located. It has a control box with a toilet between the pedestrian and road accesses. 

A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Image 3 of 29
© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Image 17 of 29
© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Image 21 of 29
Site Plan

The main access to the house faces the pedestrian access from the street, accessing a distributor that, around an interior glazed courtyard, articulates the circulations towards the east and west wings of the house and the staircase that goes up to the upper floor.

A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The building is located on the plot in such a way that the existing trees can be maintained. To do this, and in order to maintain each of the trees at their current level, the building adapts to the topography of the plot, creating several platforms of land shaped and defined by small gardening walls.

A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos
Top #Tags