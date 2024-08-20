A Single-Family Home in La Moraleja / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos

+ 24

Houses • Alcobendas, Spain Architects: Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1225 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Duravit Saint-Gobain Schneider Electric Años Luz , CHIMENEAS LUMBRE , COMCAR / FINSA , Discesur , ERKOCH IBÉRICA S.L. , FLORATEX SYSTEMS S.L. , GESSI ESPAÑA , HERMANOS OROZCO , HOLCIM ESPAÑA , KEIM SPAIN , PANORAMAH! /JOFEBAR IBÉRICA , PUERTAS MOLPLASA S.A. , VANDALUX , Vola , ZETUS Soluciones Energéticas , k-FLEX Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Alejandro Bueso-Inchausti, Pablo Rein y Edgar Bueso-Inchausti.

Architecture Team: Fabricio Cordido, Gonzalo Nieto, Vanessa Poncio, María Zuazo, Antonio García, Isabel Jaureguízar, Jaime Durán, Lourdes Arroyo, Jesús Leache

Drawing Credits: Carmen Jorge

Execution Management Technical Architect: Antonio Gil

Structural Engineering: Buin Ingenieros

Building Company: Zimenta Obras y Proyectos S.L.

Kitchen Design And Installation: Aalto Cocinas

City: Alcobendas

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. It is a single-family home with a swimming pool and garage-parking, located in the natural environment of the Urbanization of La Moraleja, in Alcobendas, North of Madrid.

The house is detached and sits on a plot of 10,000 sqm. It is developed on two levels above ground. At the north-east end of the plot is the pedestrian and vehicular access that has a reception area with outdoor parking spaces, as there are no parking strips on the street where it is located. It has a control box with a toilet between the pedestrian and road accesses.

The main access to the house faces the pedestrian access from the street, accessing a distributor that, around an interior glazed courtyard, articulates the circulations towards the east and west wings of the house and the staircase that goes up to the upper floor.

The building is located on the plot in such a way that the existing trees can be maintained. To do this, and in order to maintain each of the trees at their current level, the building adapts to the topography of the plot, creating several platforms of land shaped and defined by small gardening walls.