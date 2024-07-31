Foulden Road House / Magri Williams Architects

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. Foulden Road is a calm retreat in the heart of Hackney, London. Following the global pandemic, Magri Williams were appointed as architect and interior designer to produce a full width rear extension and whole house refurbishment. The project creates an open-plan living space for a family to come together. In a world recovering from Covid, the clients sought an extension that felt restorative, and the proposal looked towards nature to achieve this.

The relationship with the natural light was pivotal to the scheme and the extension benefits from a triple outlook: a large sliding door on the rear elevation, an expanse of roof glazing on the side return and a glazed window to the newly formed courtyard - each providing glimpses of greenery from new planters or existing mature trees. Internally a light Ash timber is used with a limewash paint to achieve a peaceful ambiance. The clients have been taken back by how much they enjoy their new extension and how it has transformed their day to day life. They now have a space that allows them to cook, live and enjoy family life together.

The form of the extension is rooted within its contextual location, whilst the charred timber and detailing create a strong distinction. The exterior form has been derived from the angles of the existing roofs along Foulden Road. The alignment of the timber cladding and sliding door mullion is set out to the existing elevation, with the apex of the new roof aligning to the corner of the outrigger. The result is a strong design, but one that feels very much appropriate to its location. The extension is clad with a charred Accoya from Shou Sugi Ban. The process of charring is a Japanese technique used to preserve the timber which makes the timber waterproof and resistant to rot, that requires no maintenance.

Internally the space contracts the external design with muted tones that achieve a calm and relaxing environment. The kitchen design was developed alongside a joiner and is clad in Ash, a naturally light timber with a subtle grain. The design successfully elevates an Ikea system to look like a bespoke kitchen. The concrete floors have a sandy undertone that echoes the pigments of the Ash. Finally, the walls are finished with lime paint, which adds a final layer of softness, particularly as shadows from the room lights cascade down the wall. The environmental strategy has been shaped by two key factors. Using timber, a renewable resource extensively externally and internally, and secondly using enhanced levels of insulation to meet future energy levels.