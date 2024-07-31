The Village / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save this picture! © Óscar Caballero para Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

+ 11

Project Partners: Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas, Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro

Architecture Director: Luis Hernández

Design Team: Alejandro Olivier, Javier Páez, Antonio Urrutia, Raymundo Baldovinos

City: Playa del Carmen

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Village is an integral part of a residential masterplan envisioned by Sordo Madaleno for a site of exceptional natural beauty on the north-eastern Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico. This masterplan is carefully designed to respond to the unique characteristics of the region, including its rich vegetation, diverse wildlife, and distinctive climate. Moreover, it acknowledges the area's cultural significance as the home of Mayan monuments. "The Village delves into themes that have been integral to our body of work over many years. For instance, the distinctive nature of site-specific data in each project serves as a continuous wellspring of inspiration, guiding and shaping our design process. The ultimate goal is to achieve a singular, fully adapted project harmoniously integrated into its unique surroundings." - Fernando Sordo Madaleno De Haro

The Village embodies a dialogue between rigorous design principles and flexible adaptability. The interplay of these elements is evident in the composition of the initial 14,885 sqm apartment block, where a staggered form subtly alludes to the stepped pyramids of the region's ancient history. Inspired by low-rise structures, our design ensures uninterrupted views across the landscape, extending towards the Caribbean Sea. The architectural vision of The Village is realized through buildings with a maximum height of 12 meters, spanning up to 5 floors. This deliberate choice maintains a human scale, allowing residents on the upper floors to experience proximity to the surrounding treetops.

Apartments within The Village are meticulously planned on a 4mx4m grid, offering floor areas ranging from 80 to 160 sqm. The modular design allows for various configurations, both in terms of apartment type and size, as well as the external arrangement of terraces. This intentional tension between rigor and flexibility is a defining feature of the architecture. "We are continually fascinated by the interconnection of systems and adaptability. A basic module, such as a 4x4 cube, has the potential to generate quality spaces. The overall design engages in a balance between an intimate scale, akin to a small village, and the complexities of a dense project." - Fernando Sordo Madaleno De Haro

Our approach to breaking down the overall volume of the building involves setting back terraces at irregular intervals and across different levels. This deliberate design choice enhances the permeability of the essentially rectilinear structure, allowing it to be seamlessly integrated into the surrounding nature. The studied informality of this approach invokes the concept of an overgrown ruin, further emphasized by the thoughtful planting of terraces, introducing a timeless quality to the architecture. The terraces are not only designed for aesthetic appeal but also serve a practical purpose. Equipped with planters, they enable self-sustainable cultivation of vegetable gardens, with 80% of the plantings consisting of native species. These green spaces bring the building to life, fostering a sense of community. Shared public spaces, comprising nearly half of the site, are dedicated to promoting wellness, recreation, and sports—an integral aspect of The Village's design.