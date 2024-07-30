Kaattu Veedu Guesthouse / studioXS

+ 23

Houses • Bengaluru, India Architects: studioXS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 9500 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Vivek Eadara

Lead Architects: Shivani Kumar, Sucheth Palat

Text description provided by the architects. How often does architecture transcend time, growing ever more enchanting with each passing year? In the case of Ojus Guesthouse, this rings true. Nestled in the tranquil landscape of Hosur, Karnataka, this home engages in a poetic dialogue with its surroundings. Rising organically from the earth, it forms part of a master plan that includes a factory, an orchard of fruit and coconut trees, and an open land.

When we conceptualize a project, we let the site guide us. The linear arrangement of coconut trees inspired the structure’s form, leading to the development of long walls that extend from the grid. This thoughtful approach minimized the uprooting of trees and allowed the house to emerge as a natural part of the landscape, much like an anthill rising from the ground.

Sustainability is at the heart of this creation, and it is evident in every design decision. The walls seem to have grown from the very earth, owing to the earth blocks made from the site’s soil, blending seamlessly into the landscape. The staggered arrangement of these blocks introduces a rhythm to the façade, breaking monotony with its visual texture. These walls do more than provide privacy; they shape internal spaces and facilitate a smooth flow throughout the home. Additionally, they serve as a barrier from the factory, letting the guesthouse bask in its own quietness.

The living area, flanked by courtyards on either side, can be opened entirely to merge with the courtyard space—a rich reference to the traditional homes. The horizontal walls define the courtyards and enable fluid movement through the plan, embodying the project’s core principle: a connection to the earth. Natural materials and traditional architectural elements weave a poetic narrative throughout the space, elevating the user’s everyday experience. The flooring weaves a tactile narrative of handmade 'Athangudi' tiles, Kotah, and granite stone, reinforcing the connection to the local context.

The roof design balances functionality and aesthetic harmony. Double Mangalore tiles are used for insulation, regulating the indoor climate, and enhancing sustainability. Verandahs are supported by graceful wooden columns, restored from houses in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. These columns, along with the main door and fixed windows, bring a sense of history and continuity to the design, celebrating craftsmanship and heritage.

Natural ventilation is key to the house, ensuring comfort throughout the year. Double heights in the living, dining, and bedroom areas allow for natural cooling, while lower-ceiling spaces are covered with flat roofs featuring terracotta pot infills. This approach reduces the amount of concrete used and provides additional insulation, resulting in a home that maintains a balanced and comfortable temperature while minimizing its environmental footprint. A deliberate effort was made to avoid plastering, retaining the natural texture and color of the mud blocks. Where necessary, lime plaster is used.

Light becomes an artistic element, filtering through the entire space, transforming it into a warm, ever-changing canvas throughout the year. The interplay of light and shadow enhances the house’s serene quality, creating a dynamic and inviting atmosphere. This careful consideration of natural light adds depth and warmth to the home, elevating the architectural experience.

Peace descends upon this home, resonating with the harmony of its surroundings. They say architecture must respond to its context while yearning for timelessness, and this earthy abode nods in complete agreement.