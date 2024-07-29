Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Vilela II / Estudio Planta

Vilela II / Estudio Planta

Vilela II / Estudio Planta

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Argentina
Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Image 15 of 72
© Federico Cairioli
Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Image 13 of 72
© Federico Cairioli

Text description provided by the architects. Second chance. This building is contiguous to a previous work of the studio: Vilela 1. Because of this location the first question arises: is it a continuation of the previous work? Or, what topics to continue? What do we want to improve? Since the place is the same, the urban situation is (almost) the same. But it is 12 years later.

Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Federico Cairioli

What was resolved to do is to continue the tiles and the pots -but this time specifically- to avoid corrosion, to the detriment of a lighter aesthetic and the amount of soil to plant.

Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Cairioli
Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Image 24 of 72
© Federico Cairioli
Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Federico Cairioli
Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Image 69 of 72
Elevation
Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Image 68 of 72
Elevation

The building consists of 3 different typologies, all interns, between the front and the internal courtyard. At the customer's request, the plants are shrubby (not climbing) and the bars are only at the bottom of the span. The internal patio is entirely concrete, and houses pots in each window.

Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Interior Photography, Chair
© Federico Cairioli
Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Federico Cairioli
Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Image 58 of 72
Plan
Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Interior Photography, Table
© Federico Cairioli

Vilela II / Estudio Planta - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Federico Cairioli

Project location

Address: Spain

Estudio Planta
Argentina
Cite: "Vilela II / Estudio Planta" 29 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

