Vilela II / Estudio Planta

Text description provided by the architects. Second chance. This building is contiguous to a previous work of the studio: Vilela 1. Because of this location the first question arises: is it a continuation of the previous work? Or, what topics to continue? What do we want to improve? Since the place is the same, the urban situation is (almost) the same. But it is 12 years later.

What was resolved to do is to continue the tiles and the pots -but this time specifically- to avoid corrosion, to the detriment of a lighter aesthetic and the amount of soil to plant.

The building consists of 3 different typologies, all interns, between the front and the internal courtyard. At the customer's request, the plants are shrubby (not climbing) and the bars are only at the bottom of the span. The internal patio is entirely concrete, and houses pots in each window.