Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Bandra, on a lively street filled with the hum of city life, Charlee explores the idea of a clandestine speakeasy hidden above a posh wine shop that challenges the ordinary. The restaurant/ bar is an immersive experience, where the fusion of dark tones, textures, and modern sophistication converges to create a space akin to a hidden lair- a "Batcave meets gentleman's club."

Upon entering Charlee, one is immediately enveloped in an atmosphere of mystery and allure. The design concept revolves around a monochromatic palette, with dark tones dominating the space. Using highly textural materials such as stones, gabion walls, and concrete infuses an industrial edge, evoking the rugged charm of a hidden cavern.

There is an interplay of contrasting materials where sleek, polished surfaces meet rough, tactile textures. Steel and brushed brass accents punctuate the space, adding a touch of glamor to the otherwise brooding atmosphere. It is a delicate dance between the industrial and the refined. Each corner is carefully curated to balance darkness with a subtle, warm glow, creating an intimate setting where conversations flow seamlessly and secrets are shared in hushed tones.

Charlee transcends the conventional notion of a bar, presenting itself as an immersive journey into a world where darkness meets elegance and industrial elements coalesce with refined design. It seamlessly blends the rugged with the polished, the mysterious with the glamorous, creating a haven for those seeking an escape from the ordinary.