Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative

Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Interior Photography, Windows, ArchCharlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Interior PhotographyCharlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Interior Photography, ChairCharlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCharlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Mumbai, India
  • Architects: kaviar:collaborative
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Suryan // Dang
  • Lead Architects: Kasturi Wagh, Vineet Hingorani
  • City: Mumbai
  • Country: India
Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Bandra, on a lively street filled with the hum of city life, Charlee explores the idea of a clandestine speakeasy hidden above a posh wine shop that challenges the ordinary. The restaurant/ bar is an immersive experience, where the fusion of dark tones, textures, and modern sophistication converges to create a space akin to a hidden lair- a "Batcave meets gentleman's club."

Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Image 9 of 18
© Suryan // Dang
Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Suryan // Dang

Upon entering Charlee, one is immediately enveloped in an atmosphere of mystery and allure. The design concept revolves around a monochromatic palette, with dark tones dominating the space. Using highly textural materials such as stones, gabion walls, and concrete infuses an industrial edge, evoking the rugged charm of a hidden cavern.

Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Image 10 of 18
© Suryan // Dang
Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Image 18 of 18
Moodboard
Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Interior Photography, Chair
© Suryan // Dang

There is an interplay of contrasting materials where sleek, polished surfaces meet rough, tactile textures. Steel and brushed brass accents punctuate the space, adding a touch of glamor to the otherwise brooding atmosphere. It is a delicate dance between the industrial and the refined. Each corner is carefully curated to balance darkness with a subtle, warm glow, creating an intimate setting where conversations flow seamlessly and secrets are shared in hushed tones.

Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Image 11 of 18
© Suryan // Dang
Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Table
© Suryan // Dang

Charlee transcends the conventional notion of a bar, presenting itself as an immersive journey into a world where darkness meets elegance and industrial elements coalesce with refined design. It seamlessly blends the rugged with the polished, the mysterious with the glamorous, creating a haven for those seeking an escape from the ordinary.

Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative - Interior Photography
© Suryan // Dang

Project location

Address:Mumbai, India

Cite: "Charlee Restaurant and Bar / kaviar:collaborative" 03 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019355/charlee-restaurant-and-bar-kaviar-collaborative> ISSN 0719-8884

