Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans

Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Image 2 of 17Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Image 3 of 17Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Interior PhotographyRolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Interior Photography, WindowsRolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - More Images+ 12

Store
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Partisans
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Doublespace Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Entuitive, Traditional Cut Stone Ltd., Verrage Glass
  • Project Team: Alex Josephson, Partner-In-ChargeIan Pica-Limbaseanu, Project Lead
  • Computational Designer: Arturo Tedeschi
  • Structural Engineer: Matthew Innocente
  • Building Envelope: Entuitive Corporation, David Thompson
  • Structural Engineers: Picco Engineering
  • Code Consultant: Senez Co
  • Contractors: Burnac
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Interior Photography, Windows
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. PARTISANS form materials. In their early projects, they sculpted Cedar for the Grotto Sauna, CNC'd Mahogany for Bar Raval, until very recently at their Canvas House, for which they worked with masons to place over 16,200 bricks onto a custom square-shaped "Voxel-Bond" pattern reminiscent of the dot paintings of artist Larry Poons. Mere months later, in January 2024, Alex Josephson and his team at PARTISANS revealed a digitally fabricated limestone facade for Royal de Versailles Jeweller’s new Rolex boutique in Toronto. "Stone is future heritage," says Josephson, "it's having a renaissance."

Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Interior Photography, Facade
© Doublespace Photography
Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Image 17 of 17
Elevations
Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Image 3 of 17
© Doublespace Photography

Royal de Versailles’ Rolex boutique has taken over the ground level of a modernist high-rise along the city's sought-after shopping strip, Bloor Street. Royal de Versailles partnered with PARTISANS to distinguish its architectural presence from the other upscale boutiques that comprise Canada's most glamorous neighborhood. And PARTISANS delivered. Known for ambitious design and future-forward research, they teamed up with the Italian architect Arturo Tedeschi, leveraging computational design and cutting-edge technologies for this façade. 

Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Interior Photography, Facade
© Doublespace Photography
Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Image 16 of 17
Plan
Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Interior Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Against the steel of the modernist high-rise, the digitally fabricated limestone – sculpted fluidly – offers a magnetic juxtaposition, a symphony of texture, form, and glamour. The rhythm of the columns recalls the patterns of a watch's band. Fluid cuts in the stone contrast the base building's rigidity, yet the two seamlessly integrate down into the mullions of the storefront. As the mullions trace down the exterior of the high-rise, they begin to slowly bend into subtle and graceful arcs that capture the essence between the existing structure and distinctive, contemporary geometries.

Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Image 14 of 17
Courtesy of Partisans
Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Image 12 of 17
Courtesy of Partisans

Ian Pica-Limbaseanu, one of PARTSANS’ designers, attributes the success of the facade to "the digital stone connecting sinuously with the existing exterior and the new interior." He adds that "there are key moments (i.e., where the stone meets the mullions of the existing facade above and where the stone meets the rounded glass showcases of the interior) where precision is paramount. Each stone bay was cut according to measurements found through 3D scans of the existing building. The window detailing, specifically, had a tall order of requirements to satisfy; not only did it need to meet the exterior stonework at exact locations accurate to within 1/4", but it also needed to allow for easy maintenance and proper energy performance for what was otherwise an utterly unprecedented look to glazing on Bloor street.“

Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Doublespace Photography
Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Image 10 of 17
© Doublespace Photography

Moreover, on the east façade, a CNC parametric composition is etched into the limestone. This composition is produced by an algorithmic design developed in collaboration with computational designer Arturo Tedeschi. The result is a harmonious, innovative play with materials that capture the essence of Royal de Versailles and Rolex's timeless legacy. Tedeschi describes collaborating with PARTISANS as "a remarkably smooth and productive experience, which allowed for a seamless exchange of ideas." He adds, "The clear, precise boundaries set by PARTISANS ensured all our interactions were focused and effective while their deep understanding of the value of algorithmic modeling significantly enhanced the project, enabling us to transform complex data into meaningful forms.

Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans - Image 8 of 17
© Doublespace Photography

Project location

Address:Toronto, Canada

Partisans
Stone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreCanada

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreCanada
Cite: "Rolex Boutique Toronto / Partisans" 26 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019344/rolex-boutique-toronto-partisans> ISSN 0719-8884

