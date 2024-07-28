Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Vietnam
  5. Kafka Library / Basi Atelier

Kafka Library / Basi Atelier

Save

Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Exterior Photography, ForestKafka Library / Basi Atelier - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamKafka Library / Basi Atelier - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingKafka Library / Basi Atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Beam, ChairKafka Library / Basi Atelier - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Library, Community
Thành phố Trà Vinh, Vietnam
  • Project Architects: Tran Thi Thanh Thuan, Le Thi Hai Duong, Nguyen Dao Thu Linh
  • City: Thành phố Trà Vinh
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nguyen Dao Thu Linh

Text description provided by the architects. Kafka Library was built with one simple wish: to bring books closer to the people of Basi - a small town on the outskirts of Tra Vinh, where “study” is an uncommon word, and “read” is even stranger. For that reason, unlike other libraries where books are kept in an enclosed environment and treated lightly for preservation, Kafka Library was designed with the comfortability of readers at the utmost, allowing everyone to experience books in their most natural habitat.

Save this picture!
Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nguyen Dao Thu Linh
Save this picture!
Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Image 8 of 19
© Nguyen Dao Thu Linh

The library lies in an evergreen garden in the suburbs of Tra Vinh City. With a pop of orange in its entire exterior facade, the building is easy to spot from afar and balanced with the greenery of its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Nguyen Dao Thu Linh
Save this picture!
Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Image 19 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table
© Nguyen Dao Thu Linh
Save this picture!
Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Chair
© Nguyen Dao Thu Linh

The building consists of three blocks: The biggest block—where all the books are stored—is the main reading area, which can also be used for community activities. Two smaller blocks adjacent to the main one include a pantry, kitchen, toilet, and two tiny rooms for anyone who wants to experience life at a library.

Save this picture!
Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Nguyen Dao Thu Linh

Built with naturally oriented principles, many elements of Kafka Library are created from recycled material. The entire door and window system of the building were thrifted from all over Tra Vinh; the shingles used for the library’s roof were collected from other buildings in the area and hand-washed with the help of volunteers; the wooden stair in the main block was collected from the dismantling of a house nearby. During the day, the whole library is naturally lit thanks to the transparent roof and windows in every facade. Furthermore, the atmosphere inside the library is always cool with the help of a lotus pond in the front yard and the trees surrounding it.

Save this picture!
Kafka Library / Basi Atelier - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Nguyen Dao Thu Linh

The architects wish everyone who comes to this place would be able to experience a dynamic reading space—in which books are not the only thing to be “read” but also nature through the rusticity of the materials, the air flowing through the building, and the sunlight dancing on the shelves. Kafka Library was completed and bought to be used in the summer of 2023, with the help of local Kh’mer workers and volunteers worldwide.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Thành phố Trà Vinh, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Basi Atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityVietnam
Cite: "Kafka Library / Basi Atelier" 28 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019284/kafka-library-basi-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags