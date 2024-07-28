CIFI Sales Center Park Mansion / Ippolito Fleitz Group

+ 7

Project Team: Halil Dogan, Mika Dou, Steffen Hildebrand, Peter Ippolito, Linda Li, Yi (Leo) Luo, Frank Wang, Yu Yan, Jialiang (Tak) Zhou

Client: CIFI Group Co. Ltd

Architect Partner: LWK+PARTNERS

City: He Fei Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Purchasing at the source - CIFI is one of China’s leading real estate developers. The project in Hefei is already the third sales centre that the Ippolito Fleitz Group has designed for CIFI. It allows prospective buyers to experience the residential complex that is currently under construction. The brand slogan ‘Building for a better life’ addresses a target group that values sustainability, health and life in harmony with nature. All the CIFI sales centres designed by the identity architects have a strong relationship to their natural environment. The sales centre in Hefei is close to the fifth-largest freshwater lake in the country. So this time, the leitmotif is water.

Tranquillity in vitality - The sales centre makes a spectacular impression, a first even for China, with a sunken plaza dominated by a towering artificial waterfall. The flowing water symbolises the moment of change that visitors experience when they embark on the potential purchase of an apartment: Letting go of the old, and welcoming in the new with energy and joy. The well-composed customer journey begins here in an oasis of green with lots of water. Inside, a fluid, elongated space is revealed, continuing the softness of the outside façade. Layered white and blue tones and playful use of texture and structure give the space depth. The interplay of shapes and materials in the space, from structured glass to curved ceilings, cites the endless flow and magic of water. The effect is one of soothing calm without any loss of vibrancy.

Longing for your own home - Upon entering, a large architectural model immediately captures the gaze. Here visitors can find out more about the project, about the CIFI brand and the different equipment specifications for the apartments. A multimedia room continues the leitmotif: Deep blue and dissolved edges create endless expanses, while delicate LED filaments conjure up the waterfall theme once again. Here multimedia immerses visitors in the values and qualities of the project before their visit continues with a tour of a model apartment. Back in the sales centre, a light, fluid space with a reflective, stainless steel ceiling traces the glass façade. The deeper you penetrate the space, the calmer and more concentrated the atmosphere becomes. The perfect place for consultations and sales discussions, complemented by a water bar.

Deal or no deal - Contracts are concluded in the lounge area. Here, warm clay colours and solid materials refer to the element earth: After all, now the theme is putting down roots in new ground and about very specific things, such as construction materials, prices and on-site leisure facilities. Once all the apartments have new owners, the structure will be repurposed to serve as a clubhouse for the new residential complex. In this way, the building will remain an important place for the owners of the future. A place where their personal story begins – each day anew.