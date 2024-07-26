Cooper House / s2bstudio

+ 26

Lead Team: Huida Xia

Design Office: s2bstudio

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Greenart Consultancy Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Nova Hd Bim Design Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: MES Building Solutions

Landscape Architecture: Yixing Luo

General Constructing: Brilliart Limited Timber work

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. London-based architecture practice s2b studio has meticulously crafted 'Cooper House,' a new-build home for an artist and architect, nestled in the heart of North London. This project transformed a once-neglected garden infill plot into a contemporary 2.5-storey residence. The project, titled Cooper House, commemorates the historical significance of a garden associated with a listed building that was historically rented by a cooper, a craftsman who made barrels. Addressing the evolving needs of work and living, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, the design challenges conventional spatial dynamics connecting two levels with a perforated floor. The two-story wooden structure, featuring a pitched roof and porous flooring, redefines the interplay between the ground and upper levels, creating an expansive, airy ambiance that celebrates the essence of living.

Interconnected spaces with an exposed slatted timber floor create an inviting, voluminous indoor sunroom bathed in natural light throughout the day. Large roof lights offer skyward views, while expansive portrait windows provide picturesque garden vistas. The African iroko wooden slats used for the floors exude warmth and character, casting captivating shadows that enhance the sense of time and light. At night, the pitched soffit space is illuminated by a simple strip light, preserving the purity of the design. This lighting scatters and reflects off the oak finishes, making the house glow like a welcoming lantern in the neighborhood. Discreet flush doors lead to the north-facing resting quarters, utility spaces, and a rear outdoor terrace.

Site Constraints - The site is a small infill located in a conservation area between a terrace property and a listed building. Parts of the existing historical walls were in poor condition and were reinstated using salvaged reclaimed bricks. The design integrates the sensitive location with a commitment to minimizing its carbon footprint through sustainable construction methods, resulting in a refined, crafted, and well-lit contemporary home. Given the residential area and narrow roads, the logistics of material delivery and transportation were crucial. All building elements were sized for ease of handling, and working within these constraints allowed for creative and sensible solutions in the house's construction.

Materiality and Craftsmanship - Drawing inspiration from ancient temples, the timber space radiates tranquillity and harmony. Every element, from the exposed wooden structures to the curated minimal palette of chalk-wash hues, African iroko timber, oak, and limestone, reflects this inspiration. The internal layout, stairs, finishes, lighting, and furniture all adhere to the same principles and materials. The structural timber floor and oak veneer ply create a backdrop that is visually and acoustically warm. Seagrass limestone provides continuous natural texture, resonating throughout the ground floor, kitchen backsplash, and bathroom. Vertical oak-grained panels create a sense of upward movement through the space, while a small loft has been incorporated at the top. The stair treads serve as both finish and structure, with oak ply used consistently throughout.

Summary - A holistic approach underscores a deep appreciation for the collaborative nature of design and construction. Each photograph of the space pays homage to the countless individuals who contributed to its creation—the architect who envisioned it, the builders who crafted it, and the artisans who brought it to life. It serves as a reminder that true beauty reflects the collective effort and devotion behind its creation. Beyond the beauty of natural materials, the design embodies spatial elements that evoke meditation, tranquillity, and calm.