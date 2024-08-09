Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, CityscapeBosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeBosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeBosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, FacadeBosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
São Paulo, Brazil
Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a plot of land that takes half a block and has access through three different streets - Rua Professor Atílio Inocenti, Av. Horácio Lafer and Av. Faria Lima - the Faria Lima Corporate Building  emerges as a symbol of a new concept for corporate developments.

Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 15 of 18
Planta - Pavimento térreo

The ground floor of the building was conceived as an open space, without walls or railings, with active façades with shops and restaurants, thus promoting interaction and connection with the urban environment. With 16 floors and 850m² of area per floor, the single tower features 4.68m from floor to floor, providing a large and ventilated spaces for its users.

Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro

One of the most distinctive features of this project is the presence of 110m² woods with double height ceilings on all floors. These spaces were conceived in a spiral arrangement around the central core of the building, which houses the elevators and stairs. With a total area of 1760m² of vertical forest, this innovative approach provides invigorating environments in the middle of Av. Faria Lima, as the woods acts as a thermal insulator, acoustic barrier and generates a pleasant microclimate to the tower’s internal spaces, providing a new experience in the way of working.

Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 9 of 18
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro

To enable such a guideline in the architectural project, the development benefits from the Terraces Law, allocating 5% of the land’s area to hanging gardens. These spaces were designed with the aim of promoting the well-being and quality of life of its occupants, even offering the opportunity to walk barefoot in the middle of a dense forest, giving continuity to the existing thicket in the lots surrounding the plot.

Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 18 of 18
Corte
Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro

From the balance between the constructed space and nature, comes a harmony that provides people's well-being. Since the beginning of the project, Grupo G4M, investor and owner of the project, has shared the vision of adopting solutions based on bioarchitecture, thus demonstrating a mutual commitment to the promotion of sustainable and healthy environments. The landscaping design, the result of a collaboration between Soma Arquitetos and Cardim Arquitetura, was developed in a careful, meticulous way.

Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro

During the design process, the client actively participated, proposing the realization of a mockup of the forest on a 1:1 scale, thus enabling a sensory test of the dimensions and scale of the natural environment present on all of the building’s floors. This collaborative and user-oriented approach has contributed significantly to the success and excellence of the project as a whole.

Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro

"The creative process flourishes in an exceptional way when the client shares the same vision of excellence and commitment to innovation and sustainability. During the design process, the G4M group was open to exploring new ideas and the possibilities expanded. This close collaboration allowed the project to develop organically, resulting in unprecedented solutions," says Grazzieli Gomes Rocha, managing partner of aflalo/gasperini arquitetos.

Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro

The Faria Lima Corporate Building  is a landmark of innovation and commitment to sustainability, with the central focus on the integration between nature and the constructed environment. The project, recognized by the Green Building Council (GBC), achieved a remarkable score of 85 points, thus securing LEED Platinum certification, which requires a minimum of 80 points. This factor endorses the principles of bioarchitecture sought throughout the creative process of this project.

Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 8 of 18
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro

Save this picture!
Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
Acervo aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Image © Pedro Mascaro

Project location

Cite: "Bosco Corporate Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos" [Edifício Bosco Corporate / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos] 09 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

