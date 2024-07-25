Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Quarry House / Crest Architects

The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, StairsThe Quarry House / Crest Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailThe Quarry House / Crest Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, WindowsThe Quarry House / Crest Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Quarry House / Crest Architects - More Images+ 12

Houses
Bengaluru, India
The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs
© Shamanth Patil J

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst rolling farmlands, far removed from Bangalore's urban bustle, this unique residence flaunts an 18’ cantilever structure and harmoniously blends innovative architectural design with its natural surroundings.

The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Shamanth Patil J

Designed for a family of five, this home is Vaastu-compliant and has a profound connection to nature. Despite a plot area of 6650 sqft at their disposal, the client emphasized the importance of following the 'Aaya' footprint, thus restricting the extent of the ground floor to a mere 2,500 sqft.  To justify the full extent of the property, we conceived an open-plan residence that conveys a sense of vast interior space while maintaining an unbroken connection to the outside. The client’s requirement and the restrictive footprint pushed us to design multiple overhangs on the above floor to accommodate different spaces. The resulting structure is a captivating arrangement of masses, thoughtfully crafted to fulfill specific purposes, artfully framing picturesque vistas of the surrounding landscape.  The open space around the building is crafted with steps and pathways of stone seamlessly merging with the tropical landscape. The waterbody in the northeastern corner adds to the peaceful ambiance of the surrounding landscape, further enhancing the serenity around the building.

The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Image 10 of 17
© Shamanth Patil J
The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Ground Floor
The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Shamanth Patil J

Strategically positioned skylights within the interior spaces promote the influx of natural light and allow residents to engage with the changing seasons, cultivating a profound sense of tranquillity throughout the home. The design boasts a unique aesthetic through its raw integration of various stone types and exposed concrete, thus earning the title "Quarry House."

The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Shamanth Patil J
The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Shamanth Patil J

On the ground floor, formal and semi-formal living areas and a TV room are thoughtfully designed to harmonize the house with its surroundings. One of Quarry House's unique features is its puja room, delicately floating above a tranquil water body. Enclosed by a concrete wall and illuminated by natural light from above, this space offers a serene sanctuary for spiritual contemplation. The sliding partition wall connects the puja room with the formal living area, allowing for versatile usage and maintaining a harmonious flow between different house zones.

The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Windows, Bed
© Shamanth Patil J
The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Image 17 of 17
Plan - 1st Floor

At the heart of Quarry House lies a striking architectural feature: the centrally located metal staircase. This staircase serves as a functional connector between different levels and as a sculptural centerpiece that enhances the residence's spatial dynamics and visual appeal. The metal staircase is ingeniously cantilevered from a suspended concrete wall, creating a dramatic visual effect that commands attention upon entering the house. This structural choice maximizes floor space facilitates an open-plan layout, and exemplifies the architects' commitment to innovative design solutions. The staircase is a pivotal element that seamlessly connects all areas of the house. It partitions the living and dining areas while maintaining a sense of openness and fluidity.

The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Shamanth Patil J

Moving to the first floor, Quarry House offers three private bedrooms, each designed with meticulous attention to detail and individuality. Every bedroom opens to its private balcony, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. This design choice enhances privacy and encourages a deep connection with nature, providing intimate spaces for relaxation and contemplation.

The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Shamanth Patil J

The master bedroom is designed to be simple and elegant, focusing on the quality of materials and functionality and meeting the user's needs. The glazed partition in the room allows for the visual connection between the room and the dining and also brings in ample light when the curtains are open. The 18’ cantilever guest room features exposed concrete, exhibits minimalist and rugged aesthetics, and acts as a canopy for car parking below. The son’s bedroom hangs over the deck above the TV room, capturing views of the waterbody and landscape below.

The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Shamanth Patil J

The design encourages curiosity and engagement among users, ensuring every moment spent in the house is dynamic and enriching. The house offers diverse experiences throughout the year through its connection with nature, making each day unique and comfortable.

The Quarry House / Crest Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs
© Shamanth Patil J

Cite: "The Quarry House / Crest Architects" 25 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019246/the-quarry-house-crest-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

