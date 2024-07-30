Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  5. Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects

Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects

Save

Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontLakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 3 of 43Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Exterior Photography, HandrailLakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Interior Photography, BeamLakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Cheng Du City, China
  • Architects: YIIIE Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  52
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jialing Li
  • Lead Architects: Tang Zhang
  • Design Team: Fan Xia, Shenbin Chen
  • Structural Design: Sichuan Zhongsheng Hongrun Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Chengdu Wide Horizon Investment Group Co., Ltd., Chengdu α7 Commercial Management Co., Ltd.
  • Owner's Design Management (Architecture): Chengdu Luxe Lake Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Cheng Du City
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 3 of 43
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography

Text description provided by the architects. CPI W-18b is a newly built lakeside building located in the CPI commercial complex in Luxe Lake, Chengdu. It serves as a display space for water activity equipment, jointly operated by Badmarket and MRS.

Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Exterior Photography, Handrail
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 33 of 43
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography

The owner proposed that the architectural design should better facilitate sustainable development in the commercial context and respond to public demands. Hence, we took this opportunity to discuss the relationship between commercial spaces and public spaces (publicity) and the issue of sustainability.

Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 35 of 43
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography

1) Public Space (Publicity):
CPI connects scattered independent units through a collection of "public spaces." The community provides public spaces, and we believe that commercial units should also bear part of the public responsibility. If each unit strictly guards its boundaries, the community will consist of disjointed, unrelated, and even opposing segments.

Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 37 of 43
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography

Therefore, we actively open up to the surroundings, forming new usage scenarios with the outside world, supporting and participating in public activities. By creating height differences, we ensure that the interior and exterior are undisturbed, maintaining operational scenarios while keeping open and interactive. We extend or enclose spaces that interact with nature. A net is installed around the entrance's large tree, allowing fallen leaves to create a transitional gray space, paired with a bar counter to support activities in this area.

Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography

2) Light Structure Materials, Heavy Spatial Forms
To liberate the space more, we adopted a strategy of using light structural materials and heavy spatial forms. The use of lightweight industrial materials achieves low cost, quick construction, energy efficiency, and a friendly community atmosphere with wooden beams and columns.

Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Exterior Photography, Handrail
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 30 of 43
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 39 of 43
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 24 of 43
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography

3) Sustainability:
We aim to create buildings that can perceive the present and adapt to changes.
The fallen leaves on the net become part of the process and materials, and the building's exterior changes with the seasons. The paving stones extend from outdoors to indoors, bringing soil and small flowers and plants inside. The facade is a multi-layer structure; the outer layer's transparent mesh achieves eco-friendly energy savings when temperatures are appropriate, while the inner layer's sliding glass doors provide insulation and security.

Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography
Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 19 of 43
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography

Conclusion
All forms of commerce have a certain public space attribute, and public spaces also support commercial activities. They are mutually beneficial. "Is the birth of urban public space invented or negotiated?" Negotiation is a process of give and take, and sustainability is also a form of adaptive change.

Save this picture!
Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects - Image 6 of 43
Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No. 188, Yazhou Road, Shuangliu District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province,China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
YIIIE Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Lakeside Retail Space CPI W-18b / YIIIE Architects" 30 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019220/lakeside-retail-space-cpi-w-18b-yiiie-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Arch-Exist Photography

湖边零售空间 CPI W-18b / 一介建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags