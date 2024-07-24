Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Slovenia
  5. Old Printery / OFIS Architects

Old Printery / OFIS Architects

Save

Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeOld Printery / OFIS Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, HandrailOld Printery / OFIS Architects - Interior Photography, HandrailOld Printery / OFIS Architects - Image 5 of 39Old Printery / OFIS Architects - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Industrial Architecture, Renovation
Slovenia
  • Ofis Project Team: Rok Oman, Špela Videčnik, Janez Martinčič, Andrej Gregorič, Matej Kranjc, Rok Vrenko, Borut Bernik, Marieke Van Dorpe
  • Project: 2021-24
  • Country: Slovenia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tomaz Gregoric

Text description provided by the architects. In the 1960s, the Slovenian modernist architect Savin Sever designed the Mladinska knjiga printing house. It was one of the largest and most modern printing houses of its time, the modular, repetitive concrete construction representing its key architectural expression. The visible concrete structure, a poetic architectural element, was a characteristic feature of the post-war modernist period. Edvard Ravnikar, one of Plečnik’s most important pupils, was the key figure during this period in Slovenian architecture. He was also strongly influenced by his collaboration in Le Corbusier’s studio. Ravnikar developed his own architectural poetics, both drawing on tradition and advancing it with a modernist approach that became the mark of Slovenia’s post-war generation of architects. Savin Sever is one of the most prominent representatives of this so-called Ljubljana school of architecture.

Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tomaz Gregoric
Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Image 32 of 39
High Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Image 10 of 39
© Tomaz Gregoric

The old printing house was modernized at the beginning of the twenty-first century and the management at the time implemented state-of-the-art machines, but unfortunately they were not state-of-the-art for long. The changed context of the printing industry, a result of new digital technologies, would prove to be fatal for the traditional printing house. The old printing house soon shut its doors, most of the machinery sold off, and the large structure remained empty for several years. Then several creative entrprises found a home within the building and a unique program began to generate new interest in the location.

Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Tomaz Gregoric

The new owner decided to refurbish it in 2022. The existing construction was protected, and, in any case, was so interesting as an expression of Sever’s exceptional architectural approach, that it would have been inconceivable to demolish it. The structure had been dimensioned for heavy machinery, and therefore a wide variety of modern applications could be considered without additional reinforcements. The biggest challenge was presented by the thermal insulation of the building. How to ensure modern climatic conditions in a building that was built with the reverse logic? The thin structure, full of thermal bridges, had originally served to remove excess heat generated by the printing presses. Now the principle had to be reversed.

Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Handrail
© Tomaz Gregoric

The visible concrete structures needed preserved and a new thermal insulation envelope added. The architects addressed this challenge with thermal insulation inside the building and additional glazing, which allowed the original glass prisms on the roof to remain intact. Glass prisms placed between the concrete elements provide natural light throughout the depth of the building. The renovation of the façade was based on Sever’s original plans that were not realized when the building was erected. He had wanted cement panels but they were too expensive, and so the façade was instead made with modular bricks. Reinstating Sever’s original idea provided a solution for the technical upgrade of the building.

Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Image 12 of 39
© Janez Martincic
Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Image 34 of 39
Section A
Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Image 11 of 39
© Tomaz Gregoric

The only significant change to the original structure of the building was a new entrance. Originally, the workers of the printing house entered the building through the dressing rooms in the office wing. This was not suitable for the purposes of the renovated building. A new monumental entrance was introduced on the south side. The amphitheatrical staircase creates a sort of urban square within the building, welcoming people who enter, and serving as a meeting point. It also provides a venue where events and performances can take place. It contains a segment of the printing machinery from the original building, thus presenting and preserving in memory its former use.

Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Image 5 of 39
© Tomaz Gregoric

In recent decades, several buildings in Sever’s opus have been demolished. Despite the fact that Sever himself advocated the principles of functionalism and the notion that, once a building no longer serves its function, it should be replaced by a new one, these demolitions were tragically unnecessary and mostly the result of economic interests. In contrast, the Old Printing House has been respectfully renovated and given a new lease on life. This is both a great tribute to its creator and also provides a paradigm for new contemporary content within the context of a forgotten industrial heritage.

Save this picture!
Old Printery / OFIS Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Janez Martincic

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Slovenia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OFIS Architects
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSlovenia

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSlovenia
Cite: "Old Printery / OFIS Architects" 24 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019123/old-printery-ofis-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags