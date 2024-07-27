Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects

Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomKliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamKliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, BeamKliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Image 5 of 26Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Factory, Winery, Offices
Stellenbosch, South Africa
Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Image 5 of 26
© Carla Schnetler

Text description provided by the architects. Our brief was to create a building that would, in the same manner, take its reference from the special characteristics of ‘Fijnbosch’. The building should reflect the setting and show its respect by blending harmoniously with the background. Visitors should also always be made aware of the spectacular views towards Simonsberg and the Drakenstein mountain range in the distance. The tasting area should be able to accommodate bespoke wine-tasting experiences designed around each client’s wishes. It was, therefore, to have a lounge area, a tasting area, a wine room, and a chef’s kitchen for demonstrations. There was also a need for a farm office to be housed in the same premises.

Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Image 20 of 26
© Carla Schnetler
Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Image 25 of 26
Plan
Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Image 21 of 26
© Carla Schnetler

Capensis wines get their unique character from the terroir, the topography, the altitude, and the microclimate of the farm ‘Fijnbosch’ where the grapes are cultivated. In order not to impinge on any arable farm land, we decided to place the new structure on an existing terrace where previously stood a farm cottage. The design consists of a free-standing farm office, an open plan with a kitchenette, and bathroom facilities. Across a sheltered courtyard is the tasting area.

Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Carla Schnetler
Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Carla Schnetler

The existing terrace walls were extended to develop into the stone walls of the farm office and tasting area, now known as the ‘Kliphuis”. The stone was harvested on the farm and built in the same informal ‘hand crafted’ manner of the existing terrace. Low-slung, dark corrugated roofs float on the stone walls, creating the office space and the tasting area, cantilevering out to form a large tasting ‘stoep’ overlooking the Banhoek Valley.

Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Carla Schnetler

All the timber used in the structure came from alien deforestation on the farm, and all the logs were cut, sawn, and dried on the farm. Timber was extensively used for the roof structure, ceilings, floors, wall cladding, and furniture. The natural palette and texture of the timber are complimented with robust clay ‘koppies’ on the outside floor areas. Aluminum glazed doors disappear into cavities in the stone walls, allowing the tasting area to flow over onto the stoep, the ‘fynbos’ garden, and the view beyond.

Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Image 24 of 26
© Carla Schnetler
Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Image 26 of 26
Section and Elevation
Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Carla Schnetler

The interior soft furnishings and the minimal application of artwork intentionally reflect the gentle hues and quiet character of the surrounding landscape. The tasting room consists of a comfortable lounge area with a fireplace, a small wine room, a tasting dining table to seat 18 guests, and a serving counter that doubles up as a chefs’ demonstration kitchen on the side: a small, fully equipped, industrial kitchen. The counter, the table, the sideboard, and the cupboards are all built from wood cut on the farm.

Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Exterior Photography
© Carla Schnetler

An evaporative cooling system was installed so that the spaces could be cooled down in summer without closing the doors and opening out onto the magnificent views. During the wet Cape winters, a double-combustion woodfire place heats up the space, ensuring a cozy, comfortable tasting room where guests can be entertained. The tasting experience is taken outside onto the generous stoep, which houses a large ‘cape’ hearth that could be used for outside cooking. On the side of the stoep is a pizza oven, and, in the fynbos landscape garden, a fire pit for open-air entertaining. Under an old, revived vine pergola on the far end of the terrace stands a long, large tasting table, inviting guests out into the garden on windless days.

Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Carla Schnetler

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Stellenbosch, South Africa

Slee & Co Architects
StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryWineryOfficesSouth Africa

Cite: "Kliphuis for Capensis Wines / Slee & Co Architects" 27 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019117/kliphuis-for-capensis-wines-slee-and-co-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

