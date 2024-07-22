Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Fort des Saumonards Restoration / AR Studio d'Architectures

Mixed Use Architecture, Restoration, Historic Preservation
Saint-Georges-d'Oléron, France
  Project Team: Adrien Raoul, Mélodie Bruillon
  Landscaper: MUGO
  City: Saint-Georges-d'Oléron
  Country: France
© Florent Michel 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. 42, the renowned Parisian computer science school, ventures beyond the urban jungle for a revolutionary summer program. Located on the stunning Oléron Island, just steps from a pristine beach, the Fort des Saumonards offers a haven for students to recharge, reconnect, and foster creativity – a stark contrast to the intense focus demanded by their digital studies.

© Florent Michel 11h45
© Florent Michel 11h45
Sections
© Florent Michel 11h45

This 200-year-old fort, encompassing over 3,200 square meters, lay dormant for decades. AR Studio d'Architectures meticulously restored the fort, respecting its heritage while injecting contemporary elements. Original stone facades were meticulously cleaned and repaired, while PVC joinery was replaced with dark wood for a timeless aesthetic. Breathable lime and hemp rendering provide thermal insulation, ensuring student comfort while preserving the fort'scharacter.

© Florent Michel 11h45
Elevations
© Florent Michel 11h45
© Florent Michel 11h45

A unique element captured the architect's attention: a 1970s pavilion within the fort. Rather than demolish it, the team embraced its "incongruity," transforming it into a focal point. Its facade is clad in frosted metal, reflecting the surrounding landscape while creating a visually striking contrast. This "flying building," completely re-insulated for optimal comfort, serves as the central gathering space for students.

© Florent Michel 11h45

The Fort des Saumonards is more than just a place to sleep. Students can unwind on a giant sand volleyball court, relax under a net stretched over the dunes, or enjoy meals in the "fort agora," a shaded outdoor dining area. The familiar cabin beds from 42's Parisian campus provide a sense of comfort, while a caretaker's flat ensures on-site support.

© Florent Michel 11h45

The surrounding landscape is not merely picturesque; it's meticulously designed. Fragile vegetation is protected by pine slat paths, and new topsoil allows for an on-site vegetable garden. This thoughtful approach to the environment reflects the project's core philosophy – to offer a space for students to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with themselves and nature. The Fort des Saumonards is a testament to 42's commitment to fostering a well-rounded learning experience. This innovative summer camp offers students a chance to escape the urban grind, recharge their creativity, and find inspiration in a breathtaking natural setting, all while remaining connected to their coding community.

© Florent Michel 11h45

Address:Saint-Georges-d'Oléron, France

Cite: "Fort des Saumonards Restoration / AR Studio d'Architectures" 22 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

