SKY BOWL / SOPA

SKY BOWL / SOPA - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CityscapeSKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 13 of 23SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 4 of 23SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 3 of 23SKY BOWL / SOPA - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Architecture, Shopping Centers, Cultural Interiors
Qingdao, China
  • Architects: Society Particular - SOPA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yong Gao, Ying Liu, Hisense Plaza
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DPU
  • Lead Architects: Yong Cui
  • Project Architects: Xin Guo, Ping Lu, Mindaugas Glodenis, Ignas Rackauskas, Mikas Kauzonas, Jingru Zhang, Mingzhan Zhao, Ran Lin
  • Structural Consultant: XinY Structural Consultants
  • Lighting Consultant: One Lighting Associates
  • Facade Consultant: CABR Technology Co., Ltd.
  • LDI: Qingdao Beiyang Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Qingdao Hisense Plaza
  • City: Qingdao
  • Country: China
SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 7 of 23
© Ying Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Despite its prime location, Hisense Mall is detached from the urban context with its impermeable architectural form. Our solution is a pragmatic approach to design, where true innovation lies not in shaping but in programming and organizing. We hope this extension project will demonstrate how commercial buildings can embrace cultural awareness and spirituality. The combination of positioning, context, form, and compatible functions makes it an ideal setting for innovative program layering. The synergy is unique and apt, promoting a more equitable and inclusive urban environment.

SKY BOWL / SOPA - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Ying Liu

SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 3 of 23
© Yong Gao

SKYBOWL, a rooftop amphitheater on the Hisense Mall, emerges as a pioneering example of urban renewal and a testament to our commitment to reshaping commercial architecture. The project's background reveals the challenge of creating an inclusive space within a high-end mall while adhering to an initial design brief of a "glassed VIP lounge." Our mission was clear: to make stunning views accessible to all classes, transcending mere architectural restyling.

SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 8 of 23
© Yong Gao
SKY BOWL / SOPA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Yong Gao

We achieved this by proposing an "amphitheater on top of a hall," a concept prioritizing inclusivity, cultural enrichment, and sustainability. With its lightweight and transparent design, the project's form avoids excessive intrusion into the existing architecture and urban environment. Its dual nature—both an independent structure and an integrating interface with the surrounding landscape—demonstrates our intention to balance form and function.

SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 4 of 23
© Ying Liu
SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 18 of 23
Plan - Interior
SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 13 of 23
© Yong Gao

SKYBOWL's design philosophy emphasizes that true innovation goes beyond shaping; it's rooted in programming and organization. We leveraged differences in altitudes to usher in natural light, transforming the previously dark and unpleasant hall into a welcoming and radiant space. This innovative approach reflects our belief in creating a more equitable and inclusive urban environment, promoting quality, equality, and cultural vitality.

SKY BOWL / SOPA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yong Gao
SKY BOWL / SOPA - Interior Photography
© Hisense Plaza

The uniqueness of SKYBOWL lies in its ability to redefine the relationship between department stores and brands. It offers a clear cultural concept that fosters identity and cohesion in an otherwise chaotic mix of brands. SKYBOWL is an emblem of time, bearing witness to the city's history and transformation while providing a catalyst for socialization and activities.

SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 5 of 23
© Yong Gao
SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 16 of 23
© Yong Gao

By awarding SKYBOWL, the jury recognizes a project addressing a crucial issue in contemporary architecture: creating inclusive spaces within commercial buildings. It solves the problem of disconnect between high-end retail spaces and urban context by providing a cost-effective, efficient, and inclusive solution. The benefits for the user are evident in the accessible, well-lit space, offering a warm and welcoming environment.

SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 15 of 23
© Hisense Plaza
SKY BOWL / SOPA - Image 17 of 23
© Hisense Plaza

SKYBOWL is unique compared to similar projects due to its focus on inclusivity, cultural awareness, sustainability, and innovative reorganization of space and function. It offers a distinct identity for Hisense Mall and a clear cultural framework for brands to participate in, setting it apart from typical department store renovations.

SKY BOWL / SOPA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Hisense Plaza

Project location

Address:Qingdao, China

Society Particular - SOPA
Cite: "SKY BOWL / SOPA" 25 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019093/sky-bowl-sopa> ISSN 0719-8884

© Yong Gao

