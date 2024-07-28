Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Family House Blue Mountains / Prodesi

Family House Blue Mountains / Prodesi

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Velké Pavlovice, Czech Republic
© Boys Play Nice

Text description provided by the architects. Family House Blue Mountains is a wooden ground-floor building with a large usable area (303 m2) located in an existing development of family houses on the outskirts of the village, surrounded by a large plot of land located near vineyards and apricot orchards.

© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice

It was the countryside around the house that inspired the architect while working on the study: "We wanted the greenery from the outside to permeate the inside of the house, which was achieved thanks to the glass walls and atriums that connect the interior space to the garden via terraces. We had a tree planted in one of the atriums, which creates an interesting play of light and shadow when the sun is shining and forms a screen between the living room and the exterior," explains Michal Kotlas.

© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice

The wooden building blends into the landscape, which is enhanced by the flat roof with extensive greenery. All living areas of the house are surrounded by terraces. The flat roof with overhang creates a natural shelter from the rain and sun. Despite being rather large, the house is unobtrusive and fits perfectly into the surrounding landscape. All living rooms are connected to the garden as much as possible. The windows run from floor to ceiling with hidden frames so that nothing interferes with the view of the surrounding countryside.

© Boys Play Nice

The main living area with a large kitchen, dining room and seating area is fully open to the outside. This effect is enhanced by the wooden acoustic panels on the ceiling, which pass across the frameless windows from the interior and to the ceiling of the roof in the exterior. This visually enlarges the interior, intertwining it with the external environment.

© Boys Play Nice

Prodesi
Prodesi | Domesi
Materials

SteelConcrete

