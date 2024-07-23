Shuangxiang Rural Revitalization Laboratory / Atelier Archmixing

+ 23

Design Team: Zhuang Shen, Tang Yu, You Shiyu, Xu Xiaoyu, Guo Wei, Cheng Jinfeng

Clients: Government of Jinze Town, Qingpu District; Shanghai Urban Planning & Design Research Institute

City: Qingpu District

Country: China

Architectural Renewal Facilitating Rural Revitalization

“Shuangxiang Rural Revitalization Laboratory” is located in Shuangxiang Village, northwest of Jinze Town in Qingpu District, Shanghai. It is one of the typical villages in Jiangnan water towns, situated not far from ancient towns such as Zhouzhuang, Jinxi, and Jinze. The area boasts abundant water resources and picturesque landscapes. The laboratory has been transformed based on an old agricultural machinery warehouse in the village. To the east there is an ecological lotus pond connected to Dongdang; in the southeast sits Zhangjiabang Village, on the north side there is a large area of natural ecological forest, on the south side paddy fields are located, and to the west side it neighbors Shuangxiang Road.

How design can contribute to rural revitalization is currently a key research focus for spatial designers. In 2023, this village was included for building Shanghai Metropolitan Area Rural Revitalization Demonstration and Leading Practice Sites. Government authorities aim for building not only a practice base for modern urban agriculture technological integration and innovation and the sustainable development in ecological green agriculture, but also a place showcasing the inheritance of Jiangnan pastoral farming civilization. Furthermore, it is envisioned as a venue for interchanging innovative rural revitalization systems in the Yangtze River Delta region. Architects was provided with an opportunity to explore spatial planning and design for rural revitalization. To achieve this, the old agricultural machinery warehouse has been transformed into a rural workspace and a community exchange station to meet villagers’ daily needs. Additionally, various multifunctional spaces have been added for different departments or professional workshops, temporary exhibitions or community activities. In the meantime, through the renovation and organization of the surrounding farmland, the environment has been improved, resulting in a better ecological environment.

Light Renovation through Combining Agricultural Greenhouses

This project involves a light renovation and an innovation through combination. The old agricultural machinery workshop is a 60m long, 9m wide structure divided into three segments. Each segment is self-contained and disconnected from the another. In order to create a connected and shared space for the new construction, while fully utilizing the original space and preserving its integrity, the design avoids significant structural modifications. Instead, it implements light partitions within the original building and introduces a 3.7m wide transportation corridor along its southern side. This corridor, closely integrated with the original building, activates various functional modules. The lightweight and transparent corridor is built with on-site agricultural greenhouse construction techniques. This approach not only optimizes the architectural functional flow but also accommodates new functions such as scenic viewing, exhibition displays or outdoor coffee seating.

The design achieves a light update and organization of the old agricultural machinery workshop and combines it with entirely new agricultural greenhouses. Despite the tight schedule and low budget constraints, the project has successfully created a new space to meet new usage requirement.

Overlooking Village Fields on Longhouse Rooftop

On the western side of the original factory’s longhouse, there was a dismantled temporary color steel sheet house. Seizing this opportunity, the design introduces a new, two-story, structurally independent space on the original site. The new space follows the sloped roof form as it is on the old building, enveloped in a double-sloped concrete shell. The gable side is covered with glass curtain wall.

A 1.5m gap separates the western gable wall and the old structure, inviting daylight. This gap space is a one-story-high glass structure which leads to the tea service space. It is designed for the future use and operations on the ground floor. The eastern glass gable wall directly faces the lotus pond and boasts expansive views and pleasant scenery. The agricultural greenhouse has also extended to the southern side. At this point, old and new spaces are finally matched.

On the ground floor, a light steel staircase was built along the north side, leading to the second floor. The slab on the upfloor is recessed on the north and south long sides, leaving a 1.5m high high space inside the shell. On the eastern side, beyond the glass gable wall, there is a projecting observation balcony towards the lotus pond. The staircase turns from the north towards the building’s central axis, penetrating through the roof and leading to a 12-meter high suspended rooftop. This rooftop serves as the highest point for the entire building, where visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of surrounding scenery: lotus ponds and vast golden rice fields are right nearby, stone bridges and water village settlements are plainly visible in further distance. On the other side, green and luxuriant is the ecological forest. The entire rooftop space is surrounded by the picturesque rural scenery. That is quite a picture of lively and vivid pastoral life. The ripping fence on rooftop is built with bright orange laminated glass, distinctly visible even from the village entrance. It has become an iconic symbol of the building.

Through architectural renovation, environmental organization, and functional optimization, this site provides local villagers, rural planners, experts, scholars, and all rural life lovers with an ideal place for academic exchanges, on-site work, ecological experiments, and daily services.