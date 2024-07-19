Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Field
  4. Myanmar
  5. Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple

Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple

Save

Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 2 of 23Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 3 of 23Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 4 of 23Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 5 of 23Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Sports Field
Yangon, Myanmar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 2 of 23
© Nyan Zay Htet

Text description provided by the architects. The school asked us to design and build a bamboo canopy that would bring shading to the bleachers along the sports field and create a space in the back that would welcome events in the evening; proper lighting was therefore considered.

Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 7 of 23
© Nyan Zay Htet

The design was based on several key factors from the site. The overall grid of the structure fits perfectly in place to allow for unobstructed circulation, alignment with existing walkways in the garden, the shape of the green spaces, and accessibility. The dimensioning of the overhang was shaped to maximize coverage over the bleachers throughout the year.

Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 6 of 23
© Nyan Zay Htet
Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 19 of 23
Construction Details
Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 3 of 23
© Nyan Zay Htet

Because the space allocated to the structure was linear, this became an opportunity to play with parallax effects. The two rows of columns were shifted to create a diamond-shaped grid. When the structure is seen in perspective from an oblique angle, it looks disarranged; however, when it is observed from the front or the side, there seems to be a rhythm that ties the different architectural elements together.

Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 4 of 23
© Nyan Zay Htet
Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 21 of 23
Construction Details

This effect was amplified by the columns branching out to support the roofing. The overall style of the intervention was intended to be bamboo neo-brutalism, which naturally seemed to us like a desirable fitting shape for a sports center, accentuating the geometric shapes of the game lines.

Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 12 of 23
© Nyan Zay Htet
Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 14 of 23
© Nyan Zay Htet

The steel prefabricated footings were specifically designed to give the structure a sense of lightness and elegance. The colors were carefully chosen to emphasize the natural yellowish tone of the bamboo, black metal elements, brown covers, and white tarpaulin roofing sheets.

Save this picture!
Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple - Image 15 of 23
© Nyan Zay Htet

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yangon, Myanmar

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Blue Temple
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingsports fieldMyanmar
Cite: "Infinity Sports Center / Blue Temple" 19 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019038/infinity-sports-center-blue-temple> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Top #Tags