  Biju Janta Dal Party Headquarters / Studio Lotus

Biju Janta Dal Party Headquarters / Studio Lotus

Biju Janta Dal Party Headquarters / Studio Lotus - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Institutional Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Bhubaneswar, India
  • Architecture Team: Sidhartha Talwar, Anusha Bajpai, Agastya Tripathi, Manish Kumar, Vaibhav Tomar, Muskan Chowdhary
  • Interior Designers: Asha Sairam, Neelam Das, Rushali Malhotra
  • Client: Withheld, CBJD Odisha Political Party
  • Structural Engineer: Madhav Deshpande
  • Mep Engineer: Yogesh Pal
  • Landscape Designer: Savita Punde
  • Structural And Civil Contractor: Santosh Panda
  • Facade Contractor: Vinay Kumar
  • City: Bhubaneswar
  • Country: India
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. Biju Janata Dal has been Odisha's dominant political force for over two decades, championing inclusive development and harnessing the power of the state's people for transformative change. The party’s ethos of inclusivity and regionalism permeates the design of its new headquarters in Bhubaneswar. Originally planned as a five-story structure, the studio proposed a more humble three-story volume to maintain a strong connection with the street and citizens while accommodating all functions.

© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

The campus' ground plane is elevated to form a plinth for public functions and community events. This deliberate elevation, with its direct visual connection with the street, fosters an open and transparent connection with passersby, bringing them into the fold and blurring the threshold of public and private space. Other public spaces on the level include a cafeteria, a library, and a 360° audio-visual gallery.

© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Plan - Upper Ground Floor
Plan - Upper Ground Floor
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

Lifted off the ground plane, the offices feature open-plan layouts to foster a collaborative work environment. The first floor comprises a combination of workspaces, meeting rooms and cabins for the upper management. The second floor is primarily reserved for party leadership, with private cabins, resting areas and video conference rooms. Ribbon windows emphasize the horizontality of the massing while granting generous views of the verdant landscape beyond.

© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Section
Section

The distinctive facade, designed in collaboration with Siddhartha Das Studio, honors Odisha’s agricultural heritage and local traditions. Hand-chiseled by local stoneworkers, sculptural reliefs in laterite depict motifs inspired by farming practices, traditional handloom weaving patterns like ikat and Sambalpur, and iconic temples that dot the landscape. Dovetailing indigenous skills with contemporary influences, the design underscores the party’s rooted yet ambitious vision. Dhokra-inspired metalwork and sculpted khondalite benches in the interiors lend a new dimension to vernacular skills and improve regional employment scopes.

© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

The design incorporates a series of passive and active climate-responsive measures to address sustainability. With a 60:40 window-to-wall ratio, reliance on artificial lighting is minimized, while deep overhangs and internal courtyards prioritize shade, natural ventilation, and access to nature, improving indoor thermal comfort for occupants. The landscape design incorporates native flowering species to celebrate seasonality and aid in microclimate regulation. Additionally, the laterite and terracotta-tiled facade offer effective insulation, reducing the need for mechanical cooling. Sustainability features like rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and solar panel provisions are also incorporated.

© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

Project location

Bhubaneswar, India

Studio Lotus
Cite: "Biju Janta Dal Party Headquarters / Studio Lotus" 19 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags