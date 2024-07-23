Shelflife Store / TDC&Co

-
Architects: TDC&Co
- Area: 560 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Paris Brummer
-
Manufacturers: MAX ON TOP, Sangengalo
-
Builders: Novo Group, Salo Cloete
-
-
Stonework: Sangengalo, Brent Owen
-
Sound Design: AVT, Jerome Bullock
- Design Principal / Ceo: Derek Patrick
- Managing Director: Marc Olivier
- Creative Director: Ilze Myburg
- Lead Designer: Mia Senekal
- Brand Designer: Cayley Baker
- Project Manager: Tertius Grobbelaar
- Lighting Designer: Shawn Godfrey
- Concrete Works: Charmaine Nolte
- Dolos: Concrete Studio
- Mosaics: Deno Tiling
- Planters: Resonate
- City: Cape Town
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. TDC&Co embarked on an inspiring journey alongside the Shelflife team, aiming to authentically connect with South African street culture. As a design agency, we were entrusted with the task of translating this essence of the Shelflife brand into the 257-year-old walls of our heritage site on Cape Town’s iconic Bree Street.
To design the store interior, we delved into the site’s origins, once nestled along the Cape Coast’s shorebreak. We celebrated the natural beauty of our city and immersed ourselves in the community that has shaped Shelflife since 2006. The shore, the mountains, and the people—their spirit became the heart of our design.
Together, we created a space that invites people from all walks of life to gather, express themselves and feel truly seen and celebrated.
As a turnkey company, we efficiently managed procurement and financial aspects, ensuring seamless resource allocation. Our project and design management orchestrated a collaborative process, turning blueprints into a functional reality. Shelflife’s narrative became woven into these walls.
Our gratitude goes to Shelflife for their unwavering trust in us, allowing us to breathe life into their vision. We take pride in contributing to the celebration of both their brand and the vibrant spirit of Cape Town.