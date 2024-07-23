Shelflife Store / TDC&Co

+ 21

Design Principal / Ceo: Derek Patrick

Managing Director: Marc Olivier

Creative Director: Ilze Myburg

Lead Designer: Mia Senekal

Brand Designer: Cayley Baker

Project Manager: Tertius Grobbelaar

Lighting Designer: Shawn Godfrey

Concrete Works: Charmaine Nolte

Dolos: Concrete Studio

Mosaics: Deno Tiling

Planters: Resonate

City: Cape Town

Country: South Africa

Text description provided by the architects. TDC&Co embarked on an inspiring journey alongside the Shelflife team, aiming to authentically connect with South African street culture. As a design agency, we were entrusted with the task of translating this essence of the Shelflife brand into the 257-year-old walls of our heritage site on Cape Town’s iconic Bree Street.

To design the store interior, we delved into the site’s origins, once nestled along the Cape Coast’s shorebreak. We celebrated the natural beauty of our city and immersed ourselves in the community that has shaped Shelflife since 2006. The shore, the mountains, and the people—their spirit became the heart of our design.

Together, we created a space that invites people from all walks of life to gather, express themselves and feel truly seen and celebrated.

As a turnkey company, we efficiently managed procurement and financial aspects, ensuring seamless resource allocation. Our project and design management orchestrated a collaborative process, turning blueprints into a functional reality. Shelflife’s narrative became woven into these walls.

Our gratitude goes to Shelflife for their unwavering trust in us, allowing us to breathe life into their vision. We take pride in contributing to the celebration of both their brand and the vibrant spirit of Cape Town.