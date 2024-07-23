Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co

Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 2 of 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Cape Town, South Africa
  • Design Principal / Ceo: Derek Patrick
  • Managing Director: Marc Olivier
  • Creative Director: Ilze Myburg
  • Lead Designer: Mia Senekal
  • Brand Designer: Cayley Baker
  • Project Manager: Tertius Grobbelaar
  • Lighting Designer: Shawn Godfrey
  • Concrete Works: Charmaine Nolte
  • Mosaics: Deno Tiling
  • Planters: Resonate
  • City: Cape Town
  • Country: South Africa
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 8 of 26
© Paris Brummer

Text description provided by the architects. TDC&Co embarked on an inspiring journey alongside the Shelflife team, aiming to authentically connect with South African street culture. As a design agency, we were entrusted with the task of translating this essence of the Shelflife brand into the 257-year-old walls of our heritage site on Cape Town’s iconic Bree Street.

Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 9 of 26
© Paris Brummer
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 3 of 26
© Paris Brummer
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 24 of 26
Plan
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 12 of 26
© Paris Brummer

To design the store interior, we delved into the site’s origins, once nestled along the Cape Coast’s shorebreak. We celebrated the natural beauty of our city and immersed ourselves in the community that has shaped Shelflife since 2006. The shore, the mountains, and the people—their spirit became the heart of our design.

Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 5 of 26
© Paris Brummer
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 25 of 26
Elevations
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 16 of 26
© Paris Brummer
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 19 of 26
© Paris Brummer

Together, we created a space that invites people from all walks of life to gather, express themselves and feel truly seen and celebrated.

Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 4 of 26
© Paris Brummer
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 26 of 26
Render
Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 18 of 26
© Paris Brummer

As a turnkey company, we efficiently managed procurement and financial aspects, ensuring seamless resource allocation. Our project and design management orchestrated a collaborative process, turning blueprints into a functional reality. Shelflife’s narrative became woven into these walls.

Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 2 of 26
© Paris Brummer

Our gratitude goes to Shelflife for their unwavering trust in us, allowing us to breathe life into their vision. We take pride in contributing to the celebration of both their brand and the vibrant spirit of Cape Town.

Shelflife Store / TDC&Co - Image 6 of 26
© Paris Brummer

Project location

Address:Cape Town, South Africa

TDC&Co
Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design Retail Interiors
Cite: "Shelflife Store / TDC&Co" 23 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019029/shelflife-store-tdc-and-co> ISSN 0719-8884

