SCI-Arc’s Master of Science in Synthetic Landscapes: Redefining Environmental Design

SCI-Arc’s Master of Science in Synthetic Landscapes (M.S. Synthetic Landscapes) program offers an innovative and interdisciplinary approach to landscape architecture, blending ecological thinking with advanced design technologies. This one-year postgraduate program prepares students to address complex environmental challenges through creative and sustainable design solutions, helping students to develop the curiosity critical for creativity. It offers a culture of advanced design scholarship that questions traditional models of research and practice. Here's a detailed look at the program's curriculum:

Core Studios

The core studios in the M.S. Synthetic Landscapes program are designed to immerse students in the integration of landscape design with cutting-edge digital technologies and ecological systems. These projects challenge students to rethink traditional landscape architecture, emphasizing sustainable practices and innovative solutions. Students engage in hands-on projects that explore new methods of landscape modeling, simulation, and construction, pushing the boundaries of conventional practice, and preparing for careers that will continue to propel their professional practice after graduation.

Ecological Theory

Courses in ecological theory provide students with a deep understanding of environmental processes and sustainable practices. These seminars cover topics such as ecological restoration, environmental planning, and sustainable design principles, equipping students with the knowledge needed to create resilient and adaptive landscapes. The integration of theory and practice helps students develop a holistic approach to landscape architecture, where ecological considerations are paramount, ensuring they can meet the challenges of the future.

Advanced Technologies

The program places a strong emphasis on the use of advanced digital tools and methods. Students learn to utilize software for landscape modeling, geographic information systems (GIS), and simulation technologies. This technological proficiency allows them to design landscapes that are both aesthetically pleasing and environmentally responsible. Courses cover a range of topics from digital fabrication to advanced visualization techniques, ensuring that students are well-versed in the latest technological advancements in the field.

Design the Future

The M.S. Synthetic Landscapes program at SCI-Arc equips students with the skills and knowledge to lead in the creation of forward-thinking landscapes that respond to contemporary environmental issues. By combining ecological theory with advanced technologies, graduates are prepared to make significant contributions to the field of landscape architecture.

For more information, visit the SCI-Arc Synthetic Landscapes program page.