German Design Awards 2025 Open Call for Entries With New AI Metaverse Category

Companies, designers, architects and agencies worldwide are invited to submit their products and projects for the German Design Awards 2025. Organized by the German Design Council, the Awards set international standards for original design developments and competitiveness on the global market, whether through digitalization or AI. The platform honors only projects that are pioneering in the German and international design landscape with positive developments in circular design, making success visible, while also opening up a valuable network, international reach and additional market opportunities for the award winners.

Focusing on Circular Design

The German Design Council was founded in 1953 by a vote of the German Bundestag and supported by German industry to address the growing need for information on design in the economy. Since its inception, the Council has promoted design as a key driver of economic success. Today, it stands as one of the world’s leading centers of expertise in design communication and knowledge transfer. Through awards, exhibitions, conferences, consulting services, research, and studies, the Council opens new horizons for business and design professionals, always aiming to demonstrate the value of design in achieving corporate success.

Whether it’s digitalization, AI, or circular design, the German Design Awards platform highlights the crucial role design plays in the sustainable transformation of the economy. Today, outstanding design is more important than ever, offering solutions to contemporary challenges by focusing on the impact of products and services on both the planet and society. This is achieved through multi-perspective approaches, sustainable and circular design processes, and resource- and environmentally-friendly production methods. The German Design Awards aims to promote the diverse transformation tasks of our time through exemplary design, providing guidance and inspiration.

New Category: AI in Architecture and Metaverse Space Design

To highlight pioneering developments in architecture influenced by artificial intelligence and digital design methods, designers and developers can submit projects, service designs, and virtual architectures in the "AI in Architecture and Metaverse Space Design" category, too.

Notably, the German Design Council has formed an exclusive TV partnership with CBS/Paramount’s new US documentary series Europe ByDesign. This partnership offers German Design Awards winners extensive opportunities to position themselves in the US market. Winners can present their work in the upcoming season of Europe ByDesign, which will be broadcast in prime time on CBS in the USA and streamed worldwide.

Starting in 2024, companies and designers can also submit their projects in a new category called "Circular Design." This category recognizes innovative solutions that align with the principles of the circular economy and offer inspiring contributions to sustainable development.

The high-caliber international jury of the German Design Awards honors pioneering design achievements in three main categories: "Excellent Product Design," "Excellent Communications Design," and "Excellent Architecture." The competition spotlights design trends across all industries in a glamorous setting, while the actual Awards Show, held in Frankfurt am Main in February 2025, is one of the year’s most significant design events, bringing together international guests from various industries to exchange ideas. "Gold" award winners are also being showcased in a special exhibition.

The application deadline is 6 September 2024. Submit your work here.